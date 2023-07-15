Philadelphia Sports

Wimbledon 2023 Final: Best bets, betting preview & exciting sign-up offers

Wimbledon
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Chile's Nicolas Jarry in a men's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023.

And then there were two. The 2023 Wimbledon Finals are upon us and the Men’s Final will be contested between the two men many hoped to see get to this point. Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in what promises to be an absolute thriller.

Here’s your ultimate betting guide to the 2023 Wimbledon Final.

Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain take part in a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships at Wimbledon, in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz (+180) vs Novak Djokovic (-180)

What a Final this promises to be. Both Alcaraz and Djokovic won their Semi Final matchups in straight sets, leaving little doubt about who deserves to be competing on Center Court this weekend, with both players dropping just two sets each en-route to the Final.

The best two players on the planet are set to battle it out for the Wimbledon crown. It would be the first for young Alcaraz, and and eighth for Djokovic – his third in a row.

As far as Head-to-Head history goes, they’ve only played twice, splitting their matchups 1-1. They did clash at the 2023 French Open, with Alcaraz enduring cramps that led to a dominant Djokovic win. The Spaniard was the favorite going into the contest, but he’s an underdog here at Wimbledon.

That will largely because Djokovic is chasing his 8th Wimbledon crown. This is very much his playground and although Alcaraz is the World #1, it doesn’t stop Djokovic from having an edge here. A win on Sunday for the 21-year-old would mark his second-ever Grand Slam.

If you’re looking to make a bet, the safest I can think of would be betting on OVER 40.5 games. WIth the stakes this high between two elite players, we’re bound to see a match that goes the distance. 40 games may seem like a lot, but both players should comfortably win 2 sets each.

    AP Photo/Alastair Grant

