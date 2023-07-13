Wimbledon 2023: Best betting picks for Men’s Semi-Finals

The Women’s Wimbledon Semi-Finals are upon us. With the Men’s matches taking place on Friday afternoon to decide the 2023 finalists, all eyes will be on center court. Here is your ultimate betting guide for Friday’s action.

A Wimbledon Parlay of dreams

The Final everyone wants to see for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships is between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. If you bet on them both to win their Semi-Final matches, the odds are -155. Both are heavy favorites and this is the most likely outcome when looking towards the Final. It could be the best way to bet on the Semi-Finals, giving you a fairly good return. A $20 bet would return $33.

The exciting news is that if you sign up to any of the betting offers on this page, you can bet with bonus funds. Some offers will refund your first bet of up to $250, which means you could place a $200 bet on this parlay that would return $330 and if it loses, you get your money back.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after beating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in a men’s singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Jannik Sinner (+425) vs Novak Djokovic (-550)

As if last year’s quarter-final showdown between these two wasn’t enough, we get to relive that same magic all over again with the stakes now even higher. Djokovic eventually bested Sinner in a 5-set thriller last year en route to his Wimbledon crown and will be hoping to do the same on Friday.

What’s interesting is that despite Novak Djokovic being so dominant, he’s dropped a set in each of his last two games, with Hurkacz and Rublev both showing some real resilience. The only real qualm to betting on the ‘over’ on games/sets is that Jannik Sinner is yet to really face stiff competition in this tournament, and is now going straight for the Head of the Table in what could be a total change of pace.

However, Sinner is still only 21 years old. He would have learned from his encounter with Djokovic last year and has played very well in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

If you did want to bet on another close matchup between the two stars, then you can back Jannik Sinner +2.5 at -180, which isn’t the worst-valued bet in the world.

Another pivot, and my favorite line, would be to bet on Novak Djokovic to win & Sinner to win a set, which comes in at +120. This feels like the best way to bet on a Novak Djokovic win (usually -550) while still banking on Skinner to keep things competitive and stay in the match without being swept in straight sets. At +120, that’s probably the bet I’m going to back.

Carlos Alcaraz (-250) vs Daniil Medvedev (+205)

On paper, this should be an absolute classic. The #2 and #3 ranked players will clash for a spot in the final of the 2023 Men’s Wimbledon Championships. Alcaraz made light work of Holger Rune in the quarter-final, winning in straight sets against the #6 ranked player in the world, while Medvedev was pushed to his limit by an underdog in Chris Eubanks, who fought against the Russian star in a five-set thriller.

Alcaraz is now officially the youngest Wimbledon semi-finalist since, you guessed it, Novak Djokovic. He didn’t look intimidated at all against Rune and there’s no reason to believe he’d be at anything less than his very best once again on Friday.

As for Medvedev, his talent is unquestioned but his chances of winning this Grand Slam have been throughout. He’s struggled at the best of times and was almost unseated by a determined Chris Eubanks. If Alcaraz stays as electric as he has been, then Medvedev would do well to even grind this out to a fourth set.

A lot of people are going to back the Russian to keep things tight due to his calmness and ability to minimize unforced errors, but I don’t think that’s going to matter against the game’s brightest young star. I’ll back Carlos Alcaraz -4.5 games at +100.

Wimbledon Semi Final best betting offers

AP Photo/Alastair Grant