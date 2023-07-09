Wimbledon 2023: 4 best betting picks for Monday

The 2023 Wimbledon Finals are well just around the corner and we’ve already been able to cash some big parlays and single bets this tournament. With the Round of 16 ending today, there are still plenty of opportunities for bettors.

Wimbledon Parlay: +4720

If you’re going to be betting on Wimbledon, why not add our matchup props to your parlay? We’ve found some great picks to build this +4720 Parlay

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain take part in a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships at Wimbledon, in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The Wimbledon Tennis championships start on July 3. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Holger Rune to beat Gregor Dimitrov +210

Rune, #6 in the world comes into this matchup as a slight underdog to Dimitrov, who ranks 24th.

Dimitrov has had a much more impressive Wimbledon up to this point and is coming off of an effort at Queens back in June that saw him win 8 games against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final. The Bulgarian brought that hot form into Wimbledon, where he knocked off #10 ranked Frances Tiafoe in the third round.

Holger Rune is the better of the two players and has won 4 ATP titles at just 20 years old. He dug himself out of a deep hole in the third round, but as good as he is, I think Dimitrov does have some upside here as an undervalued player. He showed no fear when facing Tiafoe in the last round and while Rune is the favorite, he may be a tad fatigued after a grueling five-set match in round 3.

Carlos Alcaraz to beat Matteo Berrettini -230

Spanish wonderkid Carlos Alcaraz has wasted no time in making his mark on Wimbledon. After he won his 11th title at Queens just a few short weeks ago, the emphatic 20-year-old has only dropped one set through three games thus far.

Berrettini will be no walkover, but is 1-2 in matches against Alcaraz and I feel like there’s just too much confidence in the Spaniard’s game. Alcaraz will be chasing his first ever Wimbledon title and a round of 16 matchup against a player barely ranking inside the top 40 should provide an easy path to the next stage.

Jiri Lehecka to beat Daniil Medvedev +300.

After dropping the first set, Medvedev rallied to three straight over Marton Fucsovics on Saturday, while Jiri Lehecka was in a five-set thriller against Tommy Paul.

Lehecka reached this round at Queens in his most recent tournament before bowing out to none other than Carlos Alcaraz. Now he’s reached this spot on Grass for the second time in under a month and will be hoping to go one further by displacing Daniil Medvedev.

The #3 ranked player in the world has only dropped 1 set all tournament, but Lehecka will be salivating over the prospect of an upset after knocking out #16 Tommy Paul. It’s Wimbledon and anything can happen. I’ll take those steep odds since Lehecka has shown some real resilience this tournament.

Christopher Eubanks to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas +260

Tsitsipas Is the #5 ranked player in the world, but he has had to claw his way to the round of 16. Andy Murray pushed him to 5 sets, as did Dominic Thiem, but he did win in straight sets in round 3, giving him a much-needed confidence boost.

With that said, I think there is some upside on Eubanks, who has been a serving machine up to this point and is coming off of a Mallorca Open crown. This would be a big upset, but the odds don’t seem to suggest that, which makes me think there is some value here.

AP Photo/Alastair Grant