Wimbledon 2023: 4 best round of 16 betting picks and a HUGE parlay

The 2023 Wimbledon Finals are well just around the corner and we’ve already been able to cash some big parlays and single bets this tournament. With the Round of 16 taking place on Sunday, can we keep momentum rolling?

Betrivers Sportsbook $100 Deposit Match up to $250 Claim Now New Player Bonus matched deposit bonus up to $250 Claim Now

Wimbledon Parlay: +1606

If you’re going to be betting on Wimbledon, why not add in our matchup props to your parlay? We’ve found some great picks to build this +1606 Same Game Parlay

Use our promo code below to get some of the best sign-up offers for Wimbledon

Betrivers Sportsbook $100 Deposit Match up to $250 Claim Now New Player Bonus matched deposit bonus up to $250 Claim Now

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain take part in a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships at Wimbledon, in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The Wimbledon Tennis championships start on July 3. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Novak Djokovic to beat Hubert Hurkacz -1800

Until we get to the final, the world #1 should be a blind bet at these odds, purely as a player to juice up your parlay. This should be as risk-free as it comes, but it may be more profitable to bet on the game total going under due to the dominance of Djokovic. While less likely to come in, the odds will be -110 as opposed to -1800.

Roman Safiullin to beat Denis Shapovalov +130

The favorite in this game, Shapovalov, has won previous games against Safiullin, but that trend might be bucked here at Wimbledon. The Russian did make the semi finals last year, but Safiullin has been the hotter of the two players this tournament and looked at ease in his round 3 win over Pella.

Shapovalov is the higher ranked of the two players by quite some margin (29th in comparison to 92), but Safiullin won in convincing fashion last time out and should be riding a wave of confidence into Sunday’s game. There’s a reason that difference in ranking isn’t reflected in the odds. I’ll take an upset here.

Alexander Bublik to beat Andrey Rublev -105

We have backed Bublik in every round so far and while this is more of a sentimental pick, there has been nothing in his game that would worry me coming into Sunday’s clash with Rublev.

Rublev is a top-10 ranked player but Bublik’s ascendence this tournament has to be noted. He beat Rublev in Halle not too long ago and while the Russian has won 9 of his 10 matches on grass, it’s the momentum we’re banking on here.

Christopher Eubanks to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas +260

Tsitsipas Is the #5 ranked player in the world, but he has had to claw his way to the round of 16. Andy Murray pushed him to 5 sets, as did Dominic Thiem, but he did win in straight-sets in round 3, giving him a much-needed confidence boost.

With that said, I think there is some upside on Eubanks, who has been a serving machine up to this point and is coming off of a Mallorca Open crown. This would be a big upset, but the odds don’t seem to suggest that, which makes me think there is some value here.

Wimbledon Round of 16 best betting offers

If you’re looking to bet on Wimbledon, make sure to take advantage of some of these exciting sign-up offers!

AP Photo/Kin Cheung