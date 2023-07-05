Wimbledon 2023: Best prop bets & betting offers for Thursday

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships are well underway and we’ve already been able to cash some big parlays and single bets. We predicted Alexander Bublik would win his opening matchup along with Jessica Pegula and several others. Can we keep the the hot form going on Thursday?

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain take part in a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships at Wimbledon, in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The Wimbledon Tennis championships start on July 3. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Casper Ruud to beat Liam Broady -500

Casper Ruud is the 4th-ranked player in the world at the moment and is surprisingly only -500 to win his round 2 matchup on Thursday. You’d be surprised to know that the Norwegian has actually never made it past this round of Wimbledon, but he has a great chance of bucking that trend against the 142nd-ranked player on tour in Liam Broady.

Ruud is the better player by a mile here and while Broady looked good in his opening win, it’s only a matter of time before Ruud makes a deep run into the Wimbledon Finals and these kind of prices won’t be around forever.

Casper Ruud vs Liam Broady prop bets

While Ruud is the clear favorite, there is some value to be had on Liam Broady, who should be able to at least keep up with a player who has never really excelled on this surface. Broady has only won 40% of his games on Grass, but Rudd has only won 38%. With the surface potentially being an equaliser, it may be wise to bet on Broady to win a set (-145) or there being over 35.5 total games (-110).

Casper Ruud to win more than 19.5 games at -115 is a great way to get some value on a player who is otherwise -500 to win the match. In theory, he should comfortably coast over this if he is to win as comfortably as Vegas predicts.

