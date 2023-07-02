Wimbledon Men’s 2023: Betting preview, Best bets & predictions

It’s officially that time of year. Wimbledon, one of the most prestigious Tennis tournaments on the planet, takes place this weekend in London, England. It’s the oldest tournament in the world and is filled with a rich history of thrilling games, shocking wins, and legendary moments. The 2023 Wimbledon tournament promises to be no exception and from a betting perspective, there is so much to get involved with!

This is your ultimate guide to the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Wimbledon: The lay of the land

Wimbledon is often a tournament that provides us with upsets. Played on grass courts, it’s one of four ATP major tournaments and success here will command a different type of play than some are used to.

Wimbledon Men’s Odds 2023

Novak Djokovic -180 Carlos Alcaraz +360 Jannik Sinner +2000 Daniil Medvedev +2000 Sebastian Korda +3500 Holger Rune +3500 Alexander Zverev +3500 Nick Kyrgios +4000 Taylor Fritz +4000 Andy Murray +6500

Novak Djokovic is unsurprisingly the odds-on favorite here and it’s honestly hard not to back him. He’s the second-ranked player in the world and a SEVEN time winner of this tournament. He’s also won Wimbledon 2 years in a row. Djokovic was dominant at the Australian Open this year, where he dropped just a single set en-route to victory, before beating world #1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final of the French Open. He later won that tournament and became the first ever player to record a triple career Grand Slam. Can he keep the good times rolling in England?

Alcaraz is technically the world #1 and is very much still on his ascent to greatness. At only 20-years-old, he has over 100 wins and became the youngest ever major winner in 2022 by winning the U.S Open. He’s a well-rounded player and is very fast. Grass should play to his strengths as he looks to build on his 4th round exit in 2022.

Sebastien Korda is also a name to note here. If you want some value, +3500 on a player who reached the round of 16 here a couple of years ago is certainly a good place to find it. Korda also beat Cameron Norrie in the quarter final of the Queen’s Club Championships this year, showcasing his prowess on grass. He could well be worth a punt.

If you want to back the hometown hero, Andy Murray (Scotland) is as close as you’ll get in terms of a realistic winner. The veteran is +6500 to win Wimbledon, a tournament he’s won twice already. While a little old and slower than he used to be, Murray still is the only player in history with 7 wins over Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, having also beaten all 3 in championship games. Never say never.

Cameron Norrie is another Brit worth keeping an eye on. As aforementioned, he did lose to Korda recently, but he has won four titles up to this point in his young career and he of course reached the semi finals here back in 2022. At +13000, he’s a longshot who could shock the world with another Cinderella run as the highest-ranked homegrown player.

Best Wimbledon betting offers

