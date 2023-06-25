Tobias Harris’ agent/father calls out 76ers

It is no secret that Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers are at a crossroads, with trade rumors heating up as we move to the thick of the offseason. There have been rumors in the past that Tobias Harris was unhappy with his role on offense since the arrival of James Harden.

Torrell Harris, Tobias’ father, and agent, has leaked to the media in the past that his son would like to run more pick and rolls, but things for Harris haven’t changed offensively. Torrell Harris has once again voiced his displeasure with the 76ers and how they are using his while on Bloomberg’s Business of Sports podcast:

“Personally, I don’t think so. The reason I say that, well Tobias is an assassin scorer. I mean they can’t stop him. So he’s proven that over his career even when he was with the Clippers he was an assassin scorer…So they [Clippers] traded him to the Sixers. Ever since, the Sixers, they put him in the corner”

With statements like these, it seems like not only are the 76ers possibly looking to move on, but maybe Harris would like another opportunity somewhere else as well.

Tobias Harris’ 76ers Career

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 01: Philadelphia 76ers Forward Tobias Harris (12) looks on during a NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers on March 1, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire)

Tobias Harris has had an up-and-down career since joining the Sixers right before the 2019 trade deadline. After joining the team via trade, he signed a five-year $180 million dollar max contract, which came with high expectations. His highest ppg average thus far in his 76ers career is 19.6 ppg in the 2019-2020 season. Harris was the second scoring option in 2020-21 and played like a borderline all-star, and many believe he should have been an all-star that season. He helped the 76ers get the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but that team was eventually upset in the second round of the playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks.

His most recent season with the 76ers saw him average 14.7 ppg, his lowest since he was with the Orlando Magic in the 2013-2014 season. This season saw his opportunities on offense be relegated to mainly catch-and-shoot situations, which he never felt comfortable with.

Will Things Change for Tobias Harris?

Philadelphia 76ers’ Tobias Harris goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

What will change for Tobias Harris this season? Will he get the change of scenery he needs for more opportunities like he and his father wants? Will he get more opportunities on offense, even if James Harden returns to the City of Brotherly Love?

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that new 76ers coach Nick Nurse is excited to work with Harris. He also mentioned that he looks to get Harris more involved offensively this upcoming season. With Torrell Harris’ recent comments and rumblings of possible trades, it seems like Harris’ days could be numbered with the 76ers.