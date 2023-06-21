Unibet: Get a FREE $500 bonus bet if you sign up today

Betting on sports is an exciting hobby, but there is a way to add even more flavor to the dish. Unibet PA is offering a limited promo that will give you a $500 bonus bet just for signing up!
By clicking on this link, or any of the links on this page, you’ll net yourself a bonus bet worth up to $500 to use on any game of your choosing thanks to this Unibet PA promo.
This is one of the simplest offers to claim, as it doesn’t require extra legwork, annoying promo codes, or hoops to jump through.
Just sign up following the steps below, deposit any amount up to $500, and wager it on anything you like. If the bet loses, you’ll be refunded a free bet of the same value.
How to claim this PA promo code for Super Bowl 57
- Step one: Click this link or any link on this page and sign up to Unibet
- Step two: Deposit any amount up to $500 using any of the listed deposit methods
- Step three: Place a bet on anything of your choosing
- Step four: If your bet loses, no worries! Unibet will refund your stake as a free bet! So if you bet $20 and it loses, you’ll get $20 back. This applies for all values up to a whopping $500!
Unibet PA promo values
Pennsylvania: $500
Arizona: $250
New Jersey: $250
Indiana: $100
Iowa: $100
Virginia: $100
Best known in PA for their direct relationship with the Eagles, this offer should have you soaring high. This Unibet PA promo is offering new customers in New Jersey a $250 bonus, but a whopping $500 to those in PA! You’re reading that right.
If you’re a PA or New Jersey resident, it definitely makes sense to take advantage of these offers.