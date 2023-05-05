Most people are aware that artificial intelligence is among us. We see it in our tech and our cellphones, but how about in our hockey? I’m not talking AI players taking the ice, although for the Philadelphia Flyers that might’ve been a better season.

I’m talking about asking ChatGPT what it thinks of the 2022-23 Flyers season. Did it make a favorable choice? Or did it go way deep dark down into the depths of despair? I asked it “Recap the Philadelphia Flyers 2022-23 season” and here’s what it cranked out:

“The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Flyers season was an eventful one, with highs and lows throughout the year. Here’s a recap of their season:

Regular Season

The Flyers started the season with high expectations, but had a slow start, struggling with consistency in their performance. They faced some injuries to key players early in the season, which affected their overall performance. However, they managed to turn things around midway through the season with improved team chemistry and solid goaltending from Carter Hart. They went on a winning streak, climbing up the standings in the Metropolitan Division.

Philadelphia Flyers’ Owen Tippett, center, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammates during the second period an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Flyers make significant moves at the trade deadline??

As the trade deadline approached, the Flyers were active in the trade market to address some of their weaknesses. They made a couple of significant moves, acquiring a top-four defenseman to bolster their blue line and a veteran forward to add depth to their forward lines.

AND make the playoffs?!

The Flyers clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and entered the playoffs with momentum from their strong finish to the regular season. They faced tough competition in the first round against a divisional rival, the New York Rangers. The series went to seven games in a thrilling matchup, with the Flyers ultimately prevailing in a hard-fought series, advancing to the second round.

In the second round, the Flyers faced the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was a challenging series, and despite their best efforts, the Flyers were eliminated in six games, ending their playoff run.

Not entirely wrong…

Carter Hart had a standout season, showing growth and maturity as the team’s starting goaltender. He posted impressive numbers and was a key factor in the team’s success down the stretch. Claude Giroux continued to lead by example, providing veteran leadership and contributing offensively. Young players like Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost also made significant strides in their development, becoming important pieces of the team’s future.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) stops a Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno shot in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Oh no

Under the guidance of head coach Alain Vigneault, the Flyers implemented a structured system that emphasized defensive responsibility and team play. Vigneault made strategic adjustments throughout the season, and his coaching style helped the team to improve as the season progressed.

In conclusion, the 2022-2023 Philadelphia Flyers season had its ups and downs, but the team showed resilience and determination to make the playoffs and put up a strong fight in the postseason. With promising young players and experienced veterans, the Flyers have a solid foundation to build upon for future seasons.”

What AI got right and horrendously wrong

If you put your brain through this, well done. So let’s get the clear inaccuracies out of the way. Even casual Flyers fans know that Claude Giroux is long gone. Alain Vigneault also no longer graces the bench during games. The Flyers CLEARLY did not make the playoffs, let alone go against the Tampa Bay Lightning or the New York Rangers. They also did not make it to the second round or even the first. Philadelphia also did not climb the standing of the Metropolitan Divison.

Sinking would’ve been a more appropriate adjective.

Yet there is some truth to this AI-generated review. Goalie Carter Hart deserved every end-of-season award given to him. He earned three of them from the squad — the Bobby Clarke Trophy, the Gene Hart Memorial Award, and the Toyota Cup. In his fifth season with the team, Hart went 21-23-10 with a 2.94 goals against average, .907 save percentage, and two shutouts in 55 games. He also added the title of “youngest goalie to reach 80 wins” on March 17th against Buffalo.

He was just 24 years and 216 days old.

Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost both also did have stronger than expected seasons. Farabee did not start off well, injuring his neck during the offseason. But he ended up being one of three players to start 82 games this season. He had fifteen goals (which Chat GPT didn’t seem to know) and had a career-high 24 assists.

Frosty will be a key factor to bring back this year. In 2022, he netted 19 goals and 27 assists. The 23-year-old youth had three two-goal games and eight multi-point games this season. He’s a bright spot after head coach John Tortorella said he was “going to play the kids”.

Might not be able to give an accurate picture but at least Chat GPT isn’t a fan of any Metro Division team.

