Flyers host Blue Jackets in final home game of 2022-2023

The Philadelphia Flyers will play their final home game of the 2022-2023 season tonight, hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Flyers fell to the Boston Bruins on Sunday to conclude a weekend back-to-back and will hope to go out on a high tonight. On Thursday, the Flyers will conclude their season in Chicago.

This is the fourth and final matchup between the Flyers and Blue Jackets this season. The Blue Jackets lead the season series, 2-1. In the last meeting on December 20, the Flyers defeated the Blue Jackets, 5-3.

Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-8)

The Blue Jackets are tied for last in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks. Both teams sit with 56 points and are joint leaders in the Connor Bedard Sweepstakes. The Blue Jackets have one more game in hand compared to the Blackhawks.

The Blue Jackets are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. On Saturday, they were shutout by the New York Rangers, 4-0.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the team in points with 71 (19G, 52A), 19 more than Patrik Laine in second. Gaudreau has five points (1G, 4A) in three games against the Flyers this year. All-time against the Flyers in his career, Gaudreau has 21 points (6G, 15A) in 16 games.

Kirill Marchenko has impressed in his first NHL season. Marchenko only has 25 points in 56 games played, but 21 of those points are goals. Marchenko, 22, is another bright spot in a young Blue Jackets core. Looking set to receive a top pick in this year’s draft, the Blue Jackets are building a new foundation.

Projected lineup for the Blue Jackets:

Gaudreau-Jenner-Marchenko

Johnson-Roslovic-Fix-Wolansky

Robinson-Kuraly-Foudy

Luoto-McKown-Bemstrom

Bayreuther-Peeke

Boqvist-Jiricek

Berni-Bjork

Hutchinson

(Gillies)

Philadelphia Flyers (29-38-13)

On a seven-game winless streak, the Orange and Black will hope to find the win column in their final home game of the season.

Philadelphia Flyers’ Kevin Hayes (13), Owen Tippett (74) and Noah Cates (49) celebrate after Hayes scored in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Adam Ginning has been recalled from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and will make his NHL debut tonight. Ginning, 23, was drafted 50th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. In 65 games with the Phantoms this year, Ginning has 19 points (3G, 16A).

Owen Tippett recorded two points (1G, 1A) against the Bruins. During the teams’ seven-game winless streak, Tippett has four points (3G, 1A). In the win over the Blue Jackets on December 20, Tippett scored two goals.

Projected lineup for the Flyers:

Hayes-Cates-Tippett

Farabee-Frost-Konecny

van Riemsdyk-Laughton-Allison

Lemieux-Laczynski-Deslauriers

Provorov-York

Sanheim-Ristolainen

Seeler-Ginning

Hart

(Sandstrom)

Place Your Bets

Philadelphia Flyers moneyline (-192)

Columbus Blue Jackets moneyline (+158)

Johnny Gaudreau anytime goalscorer (+155)

Owen Tippett anytime goalscorer (+140)

Game Information

You can watch the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The radio broadcast will be on 97.5 The Fanatic and Flyers Radio 24/7. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

