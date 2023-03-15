Philadelphia Sports

FanDuel March Madness EXCLUSIVE offer: Get $200 in bonus bets for NCAA Tournament

March Madness is here! With the tournament kicking off on Thursday, there has never been a better time to get in on the action. FanDuel is offering new bettors a promo like no other, giving them 10x their first bet in free bonus bets!

FanDuel is giving new users up to $200 in bonus bets for March Madness

If you’re looking to bet on March Madness, be it a single game or a parlay, this is the offer for you. If you place a $20 bet on any NCAA Tournament line, FanDuel will automatically grant you $200 in bet credits to use! You can spend them however you want, giving you enough ammo to use through the entire tournament, or on that one huge parlay you talked yourself into.

Simply click any link on this page to bag yourself $200 in bonus bets for the NCAA Tournament

How to claim this exciting FanDuel offer for March Madness

  • CLICK THIS LINK or any link on this page and sign up by filling out the required information
  • Deposit however much you’d like to wager. (A $5 bet would get you $50 in bonus bets)
  • Build your wager on any March Madness game and place your bet
FanDuel’s offer won’t be here forever, so get in now

March Madness might be the most fun event to bet on in all of sports. The upsets, the cinderella stories, and the buzzer-beaters make for an adrenaline-filled rollercoaster for any bettor. Being able to bet $20 and then get $200 to play with is an incredible offer and one fans should be truly excited about.

