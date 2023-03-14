March Madness: 5 best PA betting promos for the NCAA Tournament

March Madness is finally here! With the field now set and the nation hurrying to complete their brackets, there has never been a better time to get in on the betting action. A month of knockout games with cinderella stories, buzzer beaters, and parlay opportunities? What more could you want?!

Sportsbooks across the PA region are offering new bettors bonus bets and matched deposits just for signing up for an account with them, giving you a huge opportunity to maximize the returns on your selections. We’ve found the best 5 for March Madness

Best PA betting promo codes for March Madness

FanDuel

No-sweat risk-free bet worth up to $3k on March Madness

Fanduel Sportsbook

Anytime you can get a promo from one of the biggest sportsbooks in the game, you grab it with both hands. The great thing with this is that there are no real requirements.

Let’s say you bet $10 on Alabama to win the NCAA tournament. FanDuel would give you $100 in bonus bets to use! this works all the way up to a first bet of $20, where they would give you $200!

You could then use those bets on anything you want. Maybe you want to sprinkle some on a parlay involving some big upsets. Perhaps there’s an individual matchup you think you can accurately predict. The choice is yours!

BetMGM

Bet any amount up to $1,000 on the NCAA Tournament, get a refund if your bet loses

BetMGM Sportsbook

So what if you want more bang for your buck? BetMGM is offering new users something a little different. If you bet any amount up to $1,000 on a single bet, they’ll refund your stake as a free bet if it loses. So if you wanted to bet $1,000 on Purdue winning their opening game, there’s no risk if they don’t, as you get your money back if it loses as a free bet. Talk about value. If the bet wins, you have double your initial stake to bet on whatever you choose, or pull that money out and just play around with house money!

DraftKings

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for March Madness

Draftkings Sportsbook

DraftKings is taking a similar approach to FanDuel. Instead, the return is 25x your bet! If you sign up to both of these sportsbooks and bet $10 on FanDuel and $5 on DraftKings, you would receive $250 of bonus bets!

BetRivers

Get a matched deposit up to $250 when betting on March Madness

Betrivers Sportsbook

A matched deposit is a little different than a bonus bet and actually gives you more freedom. A bonus bet can typically only be used on one wager, so you have to get creative to maximize the returns. A matched deposit will see a cash balance added to your account that can be spent on anything. If it’s a $50 matched deposit, you may want to spend $10 on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl, bet $20 on the NCAA Tournament, or even try your luck at the roulette wheel. The choice is yours.

Unibet

Get a risk-free bet on March Madness worth $500

UNIBET

Pennsylvania: $500

Arizona: $250

New Jersey: $250

Indiana: $100

Iowa: $100

Virginia: $100

Unibet is offering users a risk-free bet up to $500 depending on your location. They’ll refund any losing bets up to that amount, so it’s not as fancy as the DraftKings and FanDuel offers, but they do give you another avenue to get a free shot at some big money.

On top of that, they run live boosts during events such as NBA and MLB games, where odds will be given a 10/20% boost. This frequently sees Unibet offering the very best prices on a lot of the betting markets they offer.

March Madness betting odds

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 9: A March Madness sign displayed on I-465 interstate before the 2021 NCAA Men’s Final Four as seen on March 9, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire)

Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire