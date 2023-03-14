Report: Former Eagles LB Kyzir White follows Jonathan Gannon to Arizona

The hits keep on coming for the Eagles’ defense. According to Jordan Schultz, Kyzir White is following Jonathan Gannon to Arizona on a two-year deal worth $11M.

Breaking: FA LB Kyzir White is signing a two-year, $11M max deal with the #AZCardinals, sources tell @theScore.



White played a crucial role in the #Eagles’ defense last season, totaling 110 tackles, 7 PBUs and 3 TFLs. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023

Eagles bid farewell to Kyzir White

Kyzir White ended his lone season in Philly with 110 tackles and 1.5 sacks. It was assumed that the Eagles would retain one of either Edwards or White, but both have been poached in the opening days of free agency. The joys of making a Super Bowl, eh?

The former Chargers LB was red-hot at the beginning of the year but did seem to tail off towards the end of the season. It’s not the worst idea in the world to let him walk given the money he’s just been paid, but the Eagles find themselves in familiar territory once again – craving the services of a linebacker.

There is now absolutely no question that Nakobe Dean will have a starting role in 2023. With Edwards and White both departing, the Georgia product is going to have to step up. It remains to be seen whether he plays the MIKE or WILL spot, or both, but the Eagles are going to need to find him a running-mate one way or another.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire