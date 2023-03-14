Alianza FC vs Philadelphia Union: Betting preview, predictions & Game info 

The Philadelphia Union were able to scrape a narrow defeat against the Chicago Fire at the weekend and will stay at Subaru Park as they play host to Alianza FC on Tuesday evening. A win will see them move into the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Alianza FC vs Philadelphia Union Game Info

Who: Alianza FC vs Philadelphia Union

Where: Subaru Park, Philadelphia

When: Tuesday March 14th, 7PM EST

How to watch: Fox Soccer +

Alianza FC vs Philadelphia Union betting info

Moneyline: Alianza +1500 | Draw +700 | Philadelphia Union -600

Goals: Over/Under 2.5 -195

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Bet $5 on MLS get $200 in bonus bets Claim Now

Alianza FC vs Philadelphia Union game preview

Philly was unable to sneak a win from the clash down in El Salvador, but their chances of doing so are greatly improved on their turf. Curtin crucially rotated his squad in the opening leg, with only three regular starters being given the nod. Names like Jesus Bueno and Chris Donovan held the fort for what has been a grueling run of games for Philadelphia, allowing them to focus on the league and bring a much stronger XI into this game.

It’s also worth noting that not only are the boys in blow are going to be at full strength, but will be playing in their own backyard. The U hasn’t lost at home since December 2021, per Sportsmole. Of their 19 home games against league competition last season, Philadelphia was held scoreless just once. That streak continued at the start of 2023.

Alianza FC vs Philadelphia Union prediction

The U held Alianza to a draw with less than a third of its regulars playing. Now they’re at home and at full strength, this should be a much more one-sided affair.

Philadelphia Union & Over 2.5 goals -180

Alianza FC vs Philadelphia Union betting offers

Mandatory Photo Credit: Philadelphia Union