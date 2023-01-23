Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Exacta’s provide Eagles fans with a new way to bet on a Super Bowl win 

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The NFC and AFC Championships will be decided this weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles play host to the San Francisco 49ers, while the Bengals and Chiefs renew their growing rivalry to determine who will head to the Super Bowl.

As things stand, the Philadelphia Eagles are +260 to win the Super Bowl, meaning a $100 bet nets a $360 return. But if you can predict who they will beat in the Super Bowl, just look at how much the odds jump!

Cincinnati Bengals+550
Kansas City Chiefs+500
So say you were going to bet $100 on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl at +260. Why not do $50 on whichever team you believe will win the AFC Championship? $50 on the Eagles to beat either the Bengals or the Chiefs would return over $600. It’s a way to give yourself more upside without really adding too much risk to your wagers, especially now there’s only two possible opponents.

What about if you thought the Eagles were going to get to the Super Bowl but fall at the final hurdle? The same rule applies. The Eagles are +175 to win the NFC Championship, but if you can pick who they’d fall to, the odds sky-rocket:

Cincinnati Bengals+550
Kansas City Chiefs+500

Instead of betting the Eagles to win the NFC Championship for what is now a minuscule return, you can 10x that by deciding which team would beat them in the Super Bowl. For this kind of bet, it makes far more sense to use an exacta rather than just betting that the Eagles will make an appearance.

