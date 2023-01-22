Cowboys vs 49ers: Building a juicy +910 Same Game parlay with a FREE bet

Cowboys vs 49ers: The Dallas Cowboys head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in the final game of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

These two teams have one of the greatest rivalries in the history of the NFL, and this will be the 9th time they meet in the postseason. Most recently, these teams met in the Wild Card round last season, where the 49ers upset the Cowboys in Dallas.

In a game filled with Pro Bowlers and fantasy football stars, I expect this game to be a lot of fun to watch. While watching, of course, it is always great to make a little side cash.

Cowboys vs 49ers Game Preview

The #2 seeded San Francisco 49ers defeated the #7 Seattle Seahawks last week in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. San Francisco got off to a hot start, scoring 10 unanswered points before the Seahawks battled back. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy struggled during parts of the first half but unleashed the Niners’ offense in the second half. San Fran would roll Geno Smith and the Hawks 41-23.

The #5 seeded Dallas Cowboys headed into a matchup with the GOAT in the Wild Card round last week. Tom Brady had never lost to the Cowboys in his NFL career, but Dak Prescott would be the first Dallas QB to get the job done. The Cowboys steamrolled the Buccaneers on the road in a game where the Tampa offense never had a pulse. The biggest takeaway from the Cowboys’ efforts was their kicker Brett Maher missing 4 extra point attempts. Whether or not Maher has an impact on this game, could be something to look for.

Cowboys vs 49ers Betting Props

If you’re looking to get some action on the weekend’s final game, you have come to the right place.

Over 46.5 Points

Two teams with high-powered offenses should easily score 47 points in this matchup. Names like McCaffrey, Samuel, Kittle, Aiyuk, Elliot, Lamb, Pollard, and others make this an intelligent and fun bet.

Football fans love scoring, so why not root for more scoring?

Last week the 49ers’ defense allowed 24 points to a weaker Seahawks offense. The Cowboys group is a lot more talented, and we have seen Dallas go for high amounts several times this season. The 49ers of course, have one of the most electric offenses in the game’s history, but both teams also have really strong defenses. I expect a lot of scoring early and late in what should be a fun way to conclude the Divisional round.

McCaffrey Over 67.5 Rushing Yards

CMC can break off a 68-yard run in his sleep. The Pro Bowl running back looks back to his pre-injury form and has been a force on the 49ers. Christian will get a lot of carries in this Kyle Shanahan-led offense, and he should get anywhere from 15-17 carries, minimum. If he averages his typical 4.7 yards per carry, he will easily hit his mark in this game.

Brock Purdy 225+ Passing Yards

I could pass for 225 yards in this 49ers’ offense.

The amount of weapons at Brock Purdy’s disposal is like he is playing Madden on rookie mode each and every week. Getting the ball to Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, or Brandon Aiyuk and letting them do the damage has been a recipe for success in the Brock Purdy era. I expect him to have that same success against the Cowboys tonight.

Ceedee Lamb Anytime Touchdown in Cowboys vs 49ers

Touchdowns must be scored in this one, so why not go to Dak Prescott’s number one option to score? Lamb had a touchdown last week against the Buccaneers, even after having no receptions in the first quarter.

Lamb is a dynamic player that Dak Prescott will rely on heavily in a game against a stellar defense. Big-time players make big-time plays, and Ceedee Lamb has shown to be a big-time player thus far in his NFL career. I like Lamb to score a touchdown tonight to round out this parlay.

Cowboys vs 49ers Same Game Parlay

If you combine each of those picks in tonight’s Cowboys vs 49ers on FanDuel, you have a nice +910 parlay for the Cowboys-49ers matchup. Each selection has strong odds, and there isn’t a single leg that could be deemed outrageous. A $10 bet wins you $91 if and when this parlay hits.

Give it a chance and tweet @MattWatsonPSN with your Cowboys vs 49ers bet slips before kickoff!

Over 46.5 points -110 Christian McCaffrey Over 67.5 Rushing Yards -110 Brock Purdy 225+ Passing Yards -162 CeeDee Lamb Anytime Touchdown Score +160 Parlay Odds +910

Cowboys vs 49ers Betting offers

