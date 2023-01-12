49ers vs Seahawks: Top Props and Best Bets for an explosive NFL Wildcard clash

Philadelphia Sports

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
49ers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The battle of 49ers vs Seahawks is always an exciting contest. Regardless of quarterback, coach, coordinator, or any other variable, when these two teams get together, there are always fireworks. Their storied playoff history is always a fun walk down memory lane, but what about the road ahead?

The 49ers will be pinning their hopes on Brock Purdy, whose sensational growth has pushed a dominant defense into a very strong postseason position. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will want to ride the talents of Kenneth Walker II in the hopes that the Niners defense can be undone.

Top Player Props for 49ers vs Seahawks

Christian McCaffrey – Under 74 rushing yards

McCaffrey is the obvious choice for anyone looking for a Niners prop bet, but I don’t think that’s a good thing. Realistically, Elijah Mitchell has 30 yards in each of his last 4 games, which may force McCaffrey out wide. We know the Niners like to be dynamic on offense and there’s no player more lethal as a receiving back than C-Mac.

McCaffrey will be a factor, but with heavy rain and wind on the horizon, I can see the Seahawks planning to stop the run with a stronger focus, which could also push the Niners to use him more as a receiving back.

He’ll be used as a rusher, sure, but I think there’s more balance this week as the Niners try to dictate the tempo and provide a very inexperienced QB with easy checkdowns.

Where to bet this 49ers vs Seahawks Prop: you can get this one from FanDuel Sportsbook at the fantastic odds of -115

Kenneth Walker II – Anytime TD Scorer

Trusting Geno Smith in torrential rain and howling winds isn’t advisable and the Seahawks might have finally find their next bell-cow RB in Kenneth Walker. Despite his rookie season breakout, he hasn’t scored a touchdown since week 12.

With the conditions favoring a rushing-based offense, it would hardly be surprising to see Walker really being used with assertion down inside the 10 as opposed to risking passes.

Where to bet: this one’s on DraftKings at +130 odds. You can do better, but maybe throw it into a parlay and make some money.

Brock Purdy – Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Would there be anything more ‘Niners’ than trick plays involving getting Purdy rushing with the ball in his hands? He’s only rushed 22 times this season, but does have a rushing touchdown to his name, and at +475 odds for an anytime rushing touchdown, it’s hardly the worst bet in the world.

Where to bet: you can get Dobbins to score a touchdown at any time for +475 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

