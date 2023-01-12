49ers vs Seahawks: Top Props and Best Bets for an explosive NFL Wildcard clash

The battle of 49ers vs Seahawks is always an exciting contest. Regardless of quarterback, coach, coordinator, or any other variable, when these two teams get together, there are always fireworks. Their storied playoff history is always a fun walk down memory lane, but what about the road ahead?

The 49ers will be pinning their hopes on Brock Purdy, whose sensational growth has pushed a dominant defense into a very strong postseason position. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will want to ride the talents of Kenneth Walker II in the hopes that the Niners defense can be undone.

Top Player Props for 49ers vs Seahawks

McCaffrey is the obvious choice for anyone looking for a Niners prop bet, but I don’t think that’s a good thing. Realistically, Elijah Mitchell has 30 yards in each of his last 4 games, which may force McCaffrey out wide. We know the Niners like to be dynamic on offense and there’s no player more lethal as a receiving back than C-Mac.

McCaffrey will be a factor, but with heavy rain and wind on the horizon, I can see the Seahawks planning to stop the run with a stronger focus, which could also push the Niners to use him more as a receiving back.

He’ll be used as a rusher, sure, but I think there’s more balance this week as the Niners try to dictate the tempo and provide a very inexperienced QB with easy checkdowns.

Trusting Geno Smith in torrential rain and howling winds isn’t advisable and the Seahawks might have finally find their next bell-cow RB in Kenneth Walker. Despite his rookie season breakout, he hasn’t scored a touchdown since week 12.

With the conditions favoring a rushing-based offense, it would hardly be surprising to see Walker really being used with assertion down inside the 10 as opposed to risking passes.

Brock Purdy – Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Would there be anything more ‘Niners’ than trick plays involving getting Purdy rushing with the ball in his hands? He’s only rushed 22 times this season, but does have a rushing touchdown to his name, and at +475 odds for an anytime rushing touchdown, it’s hardly the worst bet in the world.

