Sony Open: PGA Tour betting preview & Predictions

The PGA Tour is back and after a stunning end to the Tournament of Champions, we now head to the Sony Open, staying in Hawaii for a weekend of action at the Waialae Country Club. Here is your ultimate betting guide for the event.

Sony Open: The field

Tom Kim +1100 Sungjae Im +1200 Jordan Spieth +1600 Brian Harman +1600 Hideki Matsuyama +2000 Russell Henley +2200 Corey Conners +2200 Tom Hoge +2600 Billy Horschel +3000 Taylor Montgomery +3500

Tom Kim comes into this as a slight favorite over Sungjae Im in what is a field lacking the star quality we saw last week. This is no slight at Kim however, who has 3 top-5’s and 5 top-20’s in his last 8 tournaments. A top 5 at Sentry was a perfect way to start 2023 and there isn’t a golfer in the field who comes close to his Tee to Green strokes gained.

It’s interesting to see Corey Conners sitting at +2200. He had a really strong final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and has performed very well here historically. In a field that does lack the big names, Conners might be in a perfect spot to bet behind this week.

Strong putters have typically thrived here and while Jordan Spieth was underwhelming in his first event of the year, if he or someone like Cam Davis can get hot with the flat stick, then they could rack up plenty of birdies early on. Both players are worth a look here.

Where to find value in the Sony Open

Matt Kuchar:

To win: +4000

Top-5: +850

Top-10: +360

Kuch isn’t the longest hitter in the world, but he’s renowned for his work around the greens. He’s been pretty cold recently, but came 7th here last year and has actually won this tournament before. He could be a great shout at +360.

Hideki Matsuyama

To win: +2000

Top-5: +400

Top-10: +220

Hideki had a difficult year in 2022 having battled injuries and struggled mightily as a result. The dog days appear to be behind him now, as Hideki punched in a strong 21st-place finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He also has a very strong record at the Sony Open, having won it last year and finished inside the top-20 in the two years prior. If he is back to his best, the resurgence will be emphatic to watch and we may not see him at these prices for long.

Patton Kizzire

To win: +13000

Top-5: +2500

Top-10: +1000

Kizzire is another player whose form cooled towards the end of last season, but his history here is very strong. He won it back in 2018 and also has a 13th and 7th place finish in recent years. He’s going massively under the radar here and a top-10 finish at 10/1 feels like great value.

Betting prediction for the Sony Open

I do think Hideki Matsuyama has this in his hands if he can continue to build on his performance last week, but it’s hard not to love Tom Kim, who has become one of the PGA Tour’s brightest young stars. A bet on either of these still gives you a pretty sizable return, so that’s where I’ll be looking this week.

Sony Open betting offers

Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire