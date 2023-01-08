Lions vs Packers: This explosive +1000 Same Game Parlay looks primed to cash

Lions vs Packers: Building the ultimate parlay

The regular season finale is upon us and while some teams are resting starters, others plan on going all-out to secure their playoff futures and push for a higher seeding.

There are plenty of lenses to view this weekend through from a betting perspective, but building a Parlay is where the fun really lies. This NFL week 18 +2534 Parlay looks like great value going into Saturday’s game.

Lions vs Packers Parlay odds: +1000

Leg 1: Detroit Lions +5

This promises to be a really tight game. Detroit won 15-9 in the first meeting between these two sides and they’ve got even better since then. I’m not ready to crown Jared Goff as a top-tier QB who can hang with Aaron Rodgers, but this is a gutsy Lions team that never says die. I think they cover comfortably.

Leg 2: Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime TD

What a year it’s been for Amon-Ra St. Brown. He’s crossed the 1,000-yard mark but been a little quieter in recent weeks and hasn’t scored a touchdown since his double-TD effort against the Jags in week 13. Goff is going to go to his safest pair of hands when it’s all on the line and I think St. Brown should be primed to break that cold touchdown-less run today.

Leg 3: Aaron Jones over 59.5 rushing yards

Aaron Jones ran rampant against the Vikings and Detroit has one of the worst run defenses in the league, giving up 149 yards per game and 165 on the road, ranking 31st in the NFL. Expect Aaron Jones to run early and often here.

Leg 4: Christian Watson over 40.5 receiving yards

Christian Watson is rapidly becoming a favorite target of Aaron Rodgers, but like St. Brown, has been quiet in recent weeks. We know that Aaron Rodgers likes to put the game on his back in situations like this which means we should expect plenty of fireworks. Watson can pass the 40-mark with one catch.

