NFL Playoffs: How Eagles fans can bet on all the action

The 2022 NFL playoffs are here. Are you ready to bet on all the fun?

Sports betting is growing at an incredible rate and we’re now around a month away from Super Bowl 57. As things stand, there is a chance the Philadelphia Eagles could be looking for their second Lombardi Trophy, as they storm into the playoffs with a ton of momentum. If you’re looking to bet on the playoffs, here’s your ultimate guide.

Whether you’re a first-time bettor, or a grizzled veteran looking for a way to spice up their next 12-leg parlay, you’ll find everything you need to know about betting on the 2022 NFL playoffs right here.

2022 NFL playoff markets

There are dozens of ways to bet on the Eagles in the 2022 NFL playoffs. Whether it’s a single-game market, or the Eagles to go and make a real push, you can bet those outcomes on your favored sportsbook.

Here are some of the markets currently available to Eagles fans:

Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl: +550

Nick Sirianni to win Coach of the Year: -175

Jalen Hurts to win MVP? +500



Depending on which sportsbook you use, odds will change. Draftkings, for instance, has the Eagles to win the Super Bowl at +550, which is far more appealing than FanDuel’s +50. This makes finding the best app for you even more important. Alternatively, it makes the decision to try out various sportsbooks a much more enticing one. We have you covered with some amazing offers!

Same Game Parlays

When the playoff matchups are confirmed, they will also be available to sports fans, giving you the chance to bet on outright winners, points totals, and the Same Game Parlays that are sweeping the nation.

The beauty of a Same game parlay is that you can create your own narrative. Maybe you want to see Jalen Hurts rush for a touchdown, the Eagles win by 5, and A.J Brown to pass 55 rushing yards. You can add all of that into one juiced up bet that can help you maximize the odds and give some sensational returns.

Best betting sign-up offers for the 2022 NFL playoffs

How to take advantage of sign-up offers

The good news is that the process is similar across the board and largely simple. The most difficult part is choosing a sportsbook you like as they will all offer something different. While one may offer a free bet, others may offer a matched deposit.

Here are basic simple steps to follow for how to bet on the NFL playoffs (must be 21+ years of age)

Select a sportsbook of choice from the various options in the list above (DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM etc)

Complete the online registration and fill out the personal information required. This includes name, address, email, and date of birth Deposit the minimum amount required to place a wager using any of the available deposit methods Punch in your sign-up promo code to take advantage of whichever bonus you’ve chosen Enjoy all the NFL Playoff betting fun!

