Philadelphia Eagles

Raiders vs Chiefs: Building a juicy Same Game Parlay at +684

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
PA Betting Promo
KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 25: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass before an NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on August 25, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)

Raiders vs Chiefs: Building the ultimate same-game parlay

Tha Kansas City Chiefs go into this game with the AFC West locked up and a win against the flailing Raiders would secure them the #1 seed in the AFC as well as homefield advantage and a first-round bye (rescheduling dependent). The Raiders might not go into this game swinging with everything they have, but one man will be and that’s enough to make this interesting.

There are plenty of lenses to view this game through from a betting perspective, but building a Same Game Parlay is where the fun really lies. This Raiders vs Chiefs +684 Same Game Parlay looks like great value going into Saturday’s game.

Draftkings Sportsbook
States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
Sign up here
Get $100 instantly
Claim Now

Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay odds: +684

Leg 1: Jarrett Stidham over 235 passing yards

Jarrett Stidham had an electric first start in the NFL, forcing overtime against a vaunted Niners defense, tossing 3 touchdowns and 2 picks and accounting for over 360 passing yards. Working under Josh McDaniels, who was with him in New England, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

There is a chance the Chiefs build up a big lead and then decide to pull some starters. There is also a chance that Jarrett Stidham balls out knowing that he has one opportunity to prove his worth before the offseason. I think 235 passing yards is pretty modest all things considered.

Leg 2: Josh Jacobs anytime touchdown scorer

Jacobs has been a key cog of this Raiders offense this season, with over 1,600 yards to his name. He also has 12 touchdowns. The Chiefs might be lacking willpower knowing that their playoff future is secured and that they can easily build up a lead big enough to win this game comfortably. That doesn’t mean Jacobs won’t run rampant and it’s likely he punches one in from the goalline at some point.

Leg 3: Jerrick McKinnon anytime touchdown scorer

All the hype here is around Isiah Pacheco, but if the Chiefs do pull starters, who is the backup running back? That’s right, Jerrick McKinnon, who scored as recently as 3 games ago against Tennessee where he had 10 carries for over 50 yards. This is a situational play, but if the Chiefs do jump out to an early lead, it adds a lot of value to the parlay.

Best Raiders vs Chiefs betting offers

If you’re looking to place this same game parlay on Raiders vs Chiefs, sign up to any of the sportsbooks below and get a FREE bet! Instead of depositing $10 with your usual sportsbook, $10 with a new one using these offers could get you some HUGE free bonuses to give you a risk-free shot at landing this huge same game parlay!

  • Fanduel Sportsbook
    Risk Free bet
    Up to $1000
    Bet Now Review

  • Unibet
    $500
    Risk-Free Bet
    Bet Now Review

  • Draftkings Sportsbook
    $50 free bet
    On first deposit
    Bet Now Review

  • BetMGM Sportsbook
    Bet $10
    Get $200
    Bet Now Review

  • Betrivers Sportsbook
    $100 Deposit Match
    up to $250
    Bet Now Review

    • Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

    About the Author

    Liam Jenkins

    Liam is a 25-year old sports journalist from the UK and founder of the Philly Sports Network. In just five years he turned a hobby into one of the fastest-growing Philadelphia sports sites in the world, amassing 7,000,000 views and writing over 3,000 articles. Drawing attention from the likes of CSN, NJ.Com and Bleacher Report in the process, Liam is set on changing the way Philadelphia sports teams are reported on forever. You can contact him here: [email protected]

    Jobs in Philadelphia

    Add your job

    View all jobs…

    Things to do in Philadelphia

    Post an Event

    View All Events…

    Sixers

    Union

    Flyers

    Related Articles

    More from our Sister Sites