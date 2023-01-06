Raiders vs Chiefs: Building a juicy Same Game Parlay at +684

Raiders vs Chiefs: Building the ultimate same-game parlay

Tha Kansas City Chiefs go into this game with the AFC West locked up and a win against the flailing Raiders would secure them the #1 seed in the AFC as well as homefield advantage and a first-round bye (rescheduling dependent). The Raiders might not go into this game swinging with everything they have, but one man will be and that’s enough to make this interesting.

There are plenty of lenses to view this game through from a betting perspective, but building a Same Game Parlay is where the fun really lies. This Raiders vs Chiefs +684 Same Game Parlay looks like great value going into Saturday’s game.

Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay odds: +684

Leg 1: Jarrett Stidham over 235 passing yards

Jarrett Stidham had an electric first start in the NFL, forcing overtime against a vaunted Niners defense, tossing 3 touchdowns and 2 picks and accounting for over 360 passing yards. Working under Josh McDaniels, who was with him in New England, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

There is a chance the Chiefs build up a big lead and then decide to pull some starters. There is also a chance that Jarrett Stidham balls out knowing that he has one opportunity to prove his worth before the offseason. I think 235 passing yards is pretty modest all things considered.

Leg 2: Josh Jacobs anytime touchdown scorer

Jacobs has been a key cog of this Raiders offense this season, with over 1,600 yards to his name. He also has 12 touchdowns. The Chiefs might be lacking willpower knowing that their playoff future is secured and that they can easily build up a lead big enough to win this game comfortably. That doesn’t mean Jacobs won’t run rampant and it’s likely he punches one in from the goalline at some point.

Leg 3: Jerrick McKinnon anytime touchdown scorer

All the hype here is around Isiah Pacheco, but if the Chiefs do pull starters, who is the backup running back? That’s right, Jerrick McKinnon, who scored as recently as 3 games ago against Tennessee where he had 10 carries for over 50 yards. This is a situational play, but if the Chiefs do jump out to an early lead, it adds a lot of value to the parlay.

