Flyers’ ready for a New Year’s Eve Battle of Los Angeles

Over the last ten games, the Philadelphia Flyers are closely contesting opponents. Only twice have they lost by more than a goal (Washington Capitals and New York Rangers.)

The Flyers are 3-4-3 in their last ten games. Returning from the holiday break, they claimed a 4-3 victory in San Jose. Samuel Ersson secured an overtime win in the NHL.

Philadelphia continues its road trip in Los Angeles. The puck drops at 4pm. On the winning side of a performance in Colorado, the Los Angeles Kings outlasted the Avalanche in a shootout. Todd McLellan coached his club to a 7-1-2 record over their last ten games.

Both teams play the opposition tightly, making for an intriguing afternoon duel on New Year’s Eve.

Los Angeles Kings (21-12-6)

At Ball Arena, the Kings scored each period and twice to ice the shootout. They were susceptible to a horrific second period where the Colorado Avalanche scored all four of their goals, holding a 4-2 lead into the beginning of the third.

Here’s the tentative lineup for Los Angeles:

Byfield-Kopitar-Kempe

Iafallo-Danault-Arvidsson

Fiala-Lizotte-Vilardi

Grundstrom-Kupari-Anderson Dolan

Anderson-Doughty

Durzi-Roy

Edler-Walker

Copley

(Quick)

Blake Lizotte (7G, 10A) is pacing to have an impact as he did in 2021-2022, solidifying his role in the middle-six. He notched a secondary assist on the game-tying goal against Colorado, scored by Sean Walker. Lizotte began his contributing shift in the 5-4 win with a hit on Samuel Girard and Andrew Cogliano.

Drew Doughty (+4, 59BLK, 31GV, 52.9%CF) didn’t have a standout game against the Avalanche. Unlike Lizotte, Doughty was taking hits. He took his hits but had a crucial shot block on Artturi Lehkonen in overtime. It was far from an incredible performance, but Doughty did his part in getting the Kings to a shootout.

Philadelphia Flyers (12-17-7)

John Tortorella doesn’t have the talent to compete for a playoff berth. Philadelphia is in a rebuild, yet the roster Tortorella deploys continues to hang closely against better teams.

Here’s the tentative lineup for the Flyers:

van Riemsdyk-Frost-Tippett

Farabee-Cates-Konecny

Hayes-Laughton-Allison

Deslauriers-Brown-MacEwen

Provorov-York

Sanheim-DeAngelo

Seeler-Ristolainen

Ersson

(Sandstrom)

Travis Konecny (17G, 17A) is on fire. He is currently streaking four multi-point (5G, 3A) games. Konecny tied the Sharks twice, once off the faceoff and again during six-on-five hockey while Ersson was on the bench. It’s time to consider Konecny a flag-bearer in Philadelphia, which Tortorella hints.

Ersson (1-0-0, 4.45GAA, 86.2%SV) earned his first NHL victory on the road at the Shark Tank. Tortorella was eager to get Ersson back onto the ice after a slop start against the Carolina Hurricanes. He showed resiliency, saving 25/28 shots on goal while regaining confidence at the NHL level.

Place Your Bets

Flyers moneyline (+180)

Kings moneyline (-210)

Konecny anytime score (+185)

Game Information

You can watch the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Los Angeles Kings on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The radio broadcast is available on 97.5 the Fanatic.

