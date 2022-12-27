NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts slides in MVP race after missing Cowboys clash

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts yells on the sidelines ahead of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
NFL MVP Odds: How does Jalen Hurts fare after week 16?
The Philadelphia Eagles ultimately fell short of the mark on Christmas Eve against the Dallas Cowboys and fans were left wondering what could’ve been if Jalen Hurts had started. The franchise quarterback missed the game due to a shoulder sprain injury suffered against the Bears, and as a result, his MVP odds flew back up.
Patrick Mahomes seems to have rebounded well from his wobbly performance against the Broncos. He hasn’t tossed a pick in the last two weeks, along with 560 yards and 4 touchdowns. If there was ever a time for Mahomes to heat up, it’s during the winter months. The Chiefs are now 12-3 and look set to win the AFC West pretty comfortably, while Joe Burrow and the Bengals have a 10-5 Ravens outfit sitting one game back of their AFC North-leading 11-4 record.
With both main opponents earning big wins over Christmas, it only makes the MVP race harder for Jalen Hurts to win, although it admittedly shouldn’t. He slipped to third after the loss to the Bears, but his odds have doubled since then. There is some speculation as to whether or not Hurts will be able to return this weekend for New Year’s Day’s clash with the Saints.
If he does, there is at least some hope that Hurts will be able to prove how valuable he is, especially after Gardner Minshew was unable to defeat the Cowboys. If he doesn’t, then the numbers just won’t likely be enough to keep pace with Mahomes and Burrow, who would hold a two-game advantage providing they don’t also pick up injuries.
Of course, the main thing here is that Jalen Hurts returns healthy in time for the playoffs. This is the best the Eagles have looked since 2017 and there is arguably far more long-term upside with this roster. But even so, it’s disappointing to see Hurts slide out of the MVP race when you can absolutely make the case that he has been the most valuable player in the league this season, regardless of what numbers or injuries would otherwise suggest.
Whether he wins the award or not, the Eagles have overcome every challenge bestowed upon them, thanks in large part to the rapid growth of Jalen Hurts. We can all agree that if he doesn’t win it in 2022, it would hardly be surprising to see him right back at the forefront of the race for 2023.
