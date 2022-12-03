Philadelphia Sports

BetMGM Promo: Get a FREE $1,000 bet on College Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
BetMGM PA

You can get in on the fun during the final week of the College Football regular season with up to $1,000 in FREE BETS with this EXCLUSIVE BetMGM PA Offer.

College Football is nearing the end of it’s season but there’s still a chance to join the action for another slate of exciting games. You can take advantage of some fantastic sign-up offers if you’re looking to bet. BetMGM PA is offering a FREE bet on any College Football line of your choosing by signing up here:

BetMGM Sportsbook
Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
Risk-free $1000 bet on any College Football game
AND a $25 bonus bet
Claim Now

BetMGM PA Offer: How to claim this College Football bonus

  • CLICK THIS LINK or any link on this page
  • Sign up to BetMGM, and receive a $25 Free-Bet!
  • Place any real money wager on any line, spread, or prop on any College Football game
  • If your bet loses, no worries! They will refund your stake as a free bet!
  • So if you bet $50 and it loses, you’ll get $50 back. This applies for all values up to a whopping $1,000!

This Offer embodies why BetMGM has quickly become a favorite sportsbook of bettors across the PA region due to some really exciting features including a cashout option that few books offer. This means that if your selection is winning, The sportsbook will offer you a value for you to settle the bet before the game ends.

Let’s say you backed the Georgia Bulldogs to win and the total return was $50. They go up by 2 touchdowns. The cash out might be $35, locking in your profits early and saving you from any late collapses.

BetMGM Sportsbook
Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
Risk-free $1000 bet on any College Football game
AND a $25 bonus bet
Claim Now

About the Author

Zach Ciavolella

Managing Editor for Philly Sports Network overseeing NBA and NCAAB written content. Host of the @baseline_scoop. Follow him on Twitter @ZachCiavoNBA and follow the rest of our team for more quality content. “The key to success is to keep growing in all areas of life – mental, emotional, spiritual, as well as physical” – DR. J

Join the Conversation

Jobs in Philadelphia

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Philadelphia

Post an Event

View All Events…

Sixers

Union

Flyers

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites