Seven free agents for the Phillies to consider in the 2022 offseason

With the MLB offseason in full swing and winter meetings on the horizon, the Phillies‘ Front Office is looking to make a splash this winter.

Coming off a trip to the Fall Classic, GM Dave Dombrowski and owner John Middleton has committed to making the necessary moves to keep this team in contention for the NL East and the pennant. With rumors heating up the MLB hot stove, check out seven free agents the Phillies should go after:

Trea Turner, SS

Outside of Aaron Judge, Trea Turner is considered one of the big prize free agents of this coming offseason. Turner had a terrific year with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season and was voted an All-Star starter. He hit 21 home runs and had 100 RBIs with a .298 batting average.

Turner will have a lot of suitors but there is reported interest between him and the Phillies. MLB insiders have reported that Turner is the Phillies’ number-one priority this offseason. With a need in the infield, you can bet that the Phils will go all in on the Trea Turner Sweepstakes.

The #Phillies have emerged as favorites to sign Trea Turner. My latest report here. @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/PVjw5f6NhP — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 30, 2022

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Xander Bogaerts has been the definition of consistency in Boston the last few seasons for the Red Sox. He is another one of the elite shortstops on the market and has been rumored to have been on the Phillies’ radar since September.

He has a connection with current Phillies GM Dave Dombrowski from their time together in Boston. Bogaerts won the Silver Slugger award for shortstops in the AL and has won 5 out of the last 7 Silver Sluggers for his position. If Turner doesn’t end up in Philadelphia, one must think that Bogaerts will.

Longtime agent: "The Phillies will wind up with one of the (elite) shortstops. That's going to happen." The elite shortstops available in FA: Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 30, 2022

Carlos Correa, SS

There hasn’t been much talk about Carlos Correa and the Phillies but he is one of the top shortstops on the market. The Phillies are looking for a shortstop and Correa may be just as good or maybe even better than the other options out there.

Correa is younger than Turner and Bogaerts, so you wouldn’t have to begin to worry about age until a few years later. Correa is the type of superstar that the Phillies are looking for but, some fans may still be holding on to his connection to the Astros cheating scandal.

Carlos Rodon, SP

It’s not a secret that the Phillies want to add to their starting pitching rotation after their two aces ran out of gas in the World Series. The Phillies got great pitching down the stretch from Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola but they need another reliable pitcher in the mix.

Carlos Rodon is a lefty ace that went 14-8 for the San Francisco Giants with a 2.88 ERA. Adding him into the mix would be a huge splash from a pitching standpoint but will the front office make that kind of financial commitment?

Chris Bassitt, SP

Chris Bassitt had a good year for the Mets this past season going 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA. He was the Mets’ #3 pitcher for much of a year as a part of a formidable starting rotation of Max Scherzer and Jacob DeGrom.

Going after Bassitt could provide some much-needed depth with a quality starter but wouldn’t cost nearly as much as players like DeGrom and Rodon.

Bill Ripken, Matt Vasgersian and @keithcostas list the Phillies, Red Sox and Padres as teams that make sense to land Chris Bassitt this offseason. #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/jo86lp1af9 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 28, 2022

Zach Eflin, RP

Zach Eflin opted out of his contract with the Phillies looking for more money and a role within a starting rotation. The Phillies clearly see him as a bullpen arm and a spot starter and Eflin wants to make more of an impact elsewhere.

If Eflin can’t find what he is looking for on the open market, the Phillies could try to convince him to come back on a team-friendly deal so that Eflin can hit the market again next summer.

Cody Bellinger, OF

The Dodgers surprisingly released Cody Bellinger this offseason and many teams are lining up for his services. With Bryce Harper expected to be out for at least two months recovering from elbow surgery, the Phils could look to secure someone to play in the outfield and bring some offense while he is out.

Bellinger hasn’t been his MVP/All-Star self in a couple of years but he could be a big help to the Phillies. It is being reported that he is looking for a one-year prove-it deal and the Phillies could offer that to help bolster their chance to return to the World Series. His ability to play the outfield well would allow for Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber to DH some nights.

