Eagles vs Colts: Betting preview, best bets & more   

Eagles vs Colts: The best of frienemies

The Eagles and Colts could not have had more contrasting weekends. Jeff Saturday got his first win as a Head Coach, while the Birds saw their undefeated streak come to a grinding halt against the Washington Commanders. There are plenty of ties between these franchises, who will clash this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

How to watch Eagles vs Colts

When: Eagles vs Colts, Sunday, November 20th, 2022

Eagles vs Colts, Sunday, November 20th, 2022 Where : Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Kickoff: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET How to watch: NFL Gamepass, CBS

Eagles vs Colts betting odds

Moneyline: Eagles -295 | Colts +245

Eagles -295 | Colts +245 Against the spread : Eagles -6.5 | Colts +6.5

: Eagles -6.5 | Colts +6.5 Over/Under: 44 points

Eagles vs Colts betting preview

The Colts shuffled past the Raiders, but now they have to stop a very dynamic offense. The bad news is, for Philadelphia fans, that the Commanders laid out the blueprint and the Colts have all the required pieces to hit “copy and paste”.

Washington decimated the time of possession stat on Monday night, leaving Jalen Hurts and the Eagles with a lonely 19 minutes in possession. The run defense was unable to find an answer for what the Commanders brought to the table and even the Houston Texans found similar success on the back of Dameon Pierce. It’s just that the Texans are a lot less potent offensively and were unable to put the icing on the cake.

Over the last 3 matchups, the Eagles have given up the 9th-most rushing yards per game. They now face Jonathan Taylor, who just ripped the Raiders into 147 yard-like pieces this past weekend. There is every chance Jeff Saturday is eyeing up a similar performance on Sunday.

If the Colts can replicate what the Commanders did this past weekend, things could get pretty tricky for the Eagles. Nick Sirianni, who once coordinated this Colts offense, knows all too well how dominant Jonathan Taylor can be, so will no doubt be emphasizing to Jonathan Gannon and company how important it is to keep him smothered.

In terms of the Eagles offense, however, I do think we saw some bad luck. Jalen Hurts threw two beautiful dimes down the field, only for the receivers to somehow find a way to turn the ball over. I doubt that a usually steadfast unit is going to repeat those mistakes.

Jalen Hurts has been playing like a true MVP candidate this year and his sheer determination at least kept the Eagles competitive in a game where everything else outside of their explosive offense stacked against them.

Eagles vs Colts betting pick

I didn’t like giving up 10 points to the Commanders, and now we’re in a spot where the Eagles are giving up 6.5 points on the road against a Colts team who looked pretty good with Matt Ryan under center after a brief hiatus. If this defense plays anything like it did on Monday, then the Colts easily have enough upside to cover the spread and maybe even sneak out a win.

I never like betting against the Eagles though and especially this season, they’ve shown a real ability to score in bunches early on. A hot start would stop the Colts from leaning on the run, and instead ride the arm of Matt Ryan, who while competent, his icy stature is starting to melt.

The play I like here would be to bet on the Eagles to score more than 13.5 points at +110. The Eagles have a tendency to fall away in the second half and will be playing with some increased urgency following an inability to dictate the pace of the game last weekend. I think they’ll pepper the endzone early and often with shots downfield, resulting in at least two scores in the first half.

Best Eagles vs Colts betting promo

