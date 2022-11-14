BetMGM Promo: Get a FREE $1,000 bet on NFL week 11 with this exciting bonus          

You can get in on the Eagles vs Commanders fun with up to $1,000 in FREE BETS with this EXCLUSIVE BetMGM PA Offer.
The Eagles and Commanders are now just a couple of hours away from their Monday Night Football clash and there are some fantastic sign-up offers if you’re looking to bet. BetMGM PA is offering a FREE bet on any Eagles vs Commanders line of your choosing by signing up here:
BetMGM PA Offer: How to claim this Eagles vs Commanders bonus
- CLICK THIS LINK or any link on this page
- Sign up to BetMGM, and receive a $25 Free-Bet!
- Place any real money wager on any line, spread, or prop on Eagles vs Commanders
- If your bet loses, no worries! They will refund your stake as a free bet!
- So if you bet $50 and it loses,you’ll get $50 back. This applies for all values up to a whopping $1,000!
This Offer embodies why BetMGM has quickly become a favorite sportsbook of bettors across the PA region due to some really exciting features including a cashout option that few books offer. This means that if your selection is winning, The sportsbook will offer you a value for you to settle the bet before the game ends.
Let’s say you backed the Eagles to win and the total return was $50. They go up by 2 touchdowns. The cash out might be $35, locking in your profits early and saving you from any late collapses.