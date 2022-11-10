Phillies add more hardware with a pair of 2022 Silver Slugger winners

They might not have a Commissioner’s Trophy but the Philadelphia Phillies got to add two Silver Sluggers to their roster. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Kyle Schwarber all were named as finalists, and two-thirds of them came away as winners.

As a refresher, the award is given to the best offensive player at each position in the league and players must play a 100-game minimum. Managers and players vote on the recipients. Harper sadly did not qualify as he was out with a broken thumb for two months so that leaves the awards to be handed to Realmuto and Schwarber.

The Phillies award winners

One catcher to rule them all

J.T. picks up his second award of the year and his third career Silver Slugger! pic.twitter.com/Rrp906L6Z8 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 10, 2022

Realmuto was arguably one of the best catchers in baseball. He finished with a career-high wRC+ and led the league catchers in numerous categories. He notched 75 runs, 139 hits, 21 stolen bases, and 139 games played in the 2022 season. Not to mention 22 home runs and that he became the second catcher in AL/NL history to have a 20-20 season. It’s the third win for the 31-year-old.

All crowns for the king

The NL home run king is a certified slugger. @kschwarb12 picks up his first career Silver Slugger Award! pic.twitter.com/zhhEn4sbRu — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 10, 2022

The NL home run king can add a trophy to his crown. 46 home runs to his name during the season, Schwarber is more than just a power man. He added a career-high 10 stolen bases and also the same in runs scored (100) and RBIs (94). The 29-year-old was also named a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award earlier this season, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive player in the league. It’s the first time in his career that Schwarber won the award.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Matt Slocum