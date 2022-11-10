Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies add more hardware with a pair of 2022 Silver Slugger winners

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Regina Ham
comments
Posted on
Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber hits a run-scoring ground out against Washington Nationals pitcher Joan Adon during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

They might not have a Commissioner’s Trophy but the Philadelphia Phillies got to add two Silver Sluggers to their roster. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Kyle Schwarber all were named as finalists, and two-thirds of them came away as winners.

As a refresher, the award is given to the best offensive player at each position in the league and players must play a 100-game minimum. Managers and players vote on the recipients. Harper sadly did not qualify as he was out with a broken thumb for two months so that leaves the awards to be handed to Realmuto and Schwarber.

The Phillies award winners

One catcher to rule them all

Realmuto was arguably one of the best catchers in baseball. He finished with a career-high wRC+ and led the league catchers in numerous categories. He notched 75 runs, 139 hits, 21 stolen bases, and 139 games played in the 2022 season. Not to mention 22 home runs and that he became the second catcher in AL/NL history to have a 20-20 season. It’s the third win for the 31-year-old.

All crowns for the king

The NL home run king can add a trophy to his crown. 46 home runs to his name during the season, Schwarber is more than just a power man. He added a career-high 10 stolen bases and also the same in runs scored (100) and RBIs (94). The 29-year-old was also named a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award earlier this season, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive player in the league. It’s the first time in his career that Schwarber won the award.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

About the Author

Regina Ham

Regina is a veteran of the sports industry having spent six years in both television and radio. She started back in 2015 writing for Fansided before getting an associate producer job at Sirius XM’s ESPNU Radio. Regina left in 2018 to pursue a full-time career as a sports producer before earning a promotion to sports producer/reporter/anchor and leaving the station in 2022. In addition to being a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan, Regina is a graduate of the University of Maryland-College Park and is an avid Tottenham Hotspur fan. When she’s not writing, Regina is busy spending time with her dog.

Join the Conversation

Jobs in Philadelphia

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Philadelphia

Post an Event

View All Events…

Sixers

Union

Flyers

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites