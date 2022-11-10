Flyers stop in Columbus for tilt with Blue Jackets

Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers (7-3-2) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0) at Nationwide Arena. The puck drops at 7pm.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Despite winning the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes, the Blue Jackets failed to meet expectations. They weren’t expected to be alongside the powerhouses of the Metropolitan Division, but even fewer thought they would be tied with the St. Louis Blues for last place in the NHL.

Columbus is on a five-game losing streak, ranking towards the bottom of the league in goals scored (31st) and goals against (30th) despite including Gaudreau with Patrik Laine. They’re simply unable to put pucks into the back of the net.

Joonas Korpisalo starts tonight for the Blue Jackets. Previously, he is 1-2-0 versus the Flyers with less than stellar (3.63GAA and 88.9%SV) netminder metrics.

Jakub Voracek will be out of the lineup with an upper-body injury.

Here’s the projected lineup for Columbus, per Jeff Svoboda:

Gaudreau-Jenner-Laine

Nyquist-Roslovic-Bemstrom

Robinson-Sillinger-Chinakhov

Foudy-Gaunce-Olivier

Werenski-Blankenburg

Gavrikov-Peeke

Bean-Gudbranson

Korpisalo

(Merzlinkins)

Philadelphia Flyers

John Tortorella makes his return to Columbus. He spent six seasons as the bench boss for the Blue Jackets, amassing a 227-166-54 record.

Despite the return, Tortorella is exclusively focused on the task at hand:

“I’m going back there to coach a hockey team. I have a tremendous amount of friends there, great spot, but I’m going back to coach the Flyers and try to win.” John Tortorella; 11/9/2022

The Flyers are rolling after a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Felix Sandstrom earned his first NHL win, but Carter Hart returns to the lineup tonight following an illness.

Owen Tippett (3G, 2A) is finding his shine in Philadelphia. He notched his first multi-point game with the Flyers in the win versus the Blues. Tippett missed five games due to a concussion, but is in the middle of his best goal-scoring stretch of his short NHL career.

Joel Farabee (3G, 4A) reached the one-hundred point (48G, 52A) milestone versus St. Louis. Tonight will be his 183rd game, starting his path to two-hundred and beyond. Farabee underwent surgery in the summer, unsure of his status at the start of the season. Smoothly, he transitioned into the groove of this season.

Here’s the projected lineup for Philadelphia, per Bill Meltzer:

Tippett-Hayes-Konecny

Farabee-Laughton-Allison

N. Cates-Sedlak-MacEwen

Deslauriers-Frost-Laczynski

Provorov-DeAngelo

Sanheim-Ristolainen

Seeler-Braun

Hart

(Sandstrom)

Place Your Bets

Philadelphia Flyers moneyline (-105)

Owen Tippett anytime goalscorer (+300)

Joel Farabee anytime goalscorer (+215)

Game Information

You can watch tonight’s tilt between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets on NBC Sports Philadelphia and listen to the radio broadcast on 93.3 WMMR alongside Flyers Radio 24/7.

