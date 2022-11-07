Sixers vs Suns: Betting Preview, predictions, best bets for Monday’s game

Sixers vs Suns has plenty of reasons for bettors to be excited

The Sixers play host to the Phoenix Suns this evening in a game that will very much act as a grading scale for this 2022 Philadelphia outfit. While Doc Rivers is seeing his name flaunted on ‘next Coach to be fired’ lists, this Sixers team is going through some teething pains right now and is preparing to face a 7-2 Suns team.

How to watch Sixers vs Suns

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

When: Monday November 7th, 8PM

How: NBA TV

Sixers vs Suns betting odds

Moneyline: Suns -124 | Sixers +105

Suns -124 | Sixers +105 Against the spread : Suns -1.5 | Sixers +1.5

: Suns -1.5 | Sixers +1.5 Over/Under: 217 points

Sixers vs Suns betting preview

This could go one of two ways. The Suns rank 10th in scoring while the Sixers rank 23rd. Adding to this is the fact that the Suns are only allowing 103.9 points per game, the second-lowest in the NBA.

The Sixers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Knicks on Friday and it’s clear they’re adjusting to life without James Harden. Tyrese Maxey is doing a great job at carrying the load and is averaging over 30 points per game over his last 3. It will be interesting to see how he stacks up against a team as defensively proficient as Phoenix.

Maxey should be getting a boost in the way of Joel Embiid, who will potentially be returning tonight after a three-game absence. The big man is averaging 27.2 points and 9.7 boards per game in the matches he has played, but it’s the defensive metrics that will count tonight.

Devin Booker appears to be back to his best, Chris Paul has over 10 assists per game, and the Suns, as noted, are one of the most potent offenses in the entire league. The Sixers rank 23rd in defensive rating and need to see some immediate boosts from guys like P.J Tucker and DeAnthony Melton. The return of Embiid should help stop the bleeding somewhat, but if there’s ever a team who will try to take advantage of Embiid if he’s less than 100%, it’s Phoenix.

Sixers vs Suns betting pick

It’s hard not to back the Suns here. As much as I want the Sixers to pull through, this matchup just might prove to be too much for Doc Rivers’ side. If Joel Embiid does play, that will tilt the scales, but I don’t think there’s enough weight to fully make this a game the Sixers win comfortably. The spread is only 2 points, so I’m backing the Suns here.

Best Sixers vs Suns betting promo

