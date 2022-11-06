Saints vs Ravens: Preview, predictions, best bets for week 3 MNF clash  

Saints vs Ravens headlines MNF in week 9

The New Orleans Saints will host Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in week 9’s edition of Monday Night Football. It’s a game that Eagles fans should especially be paying attention to given that they own the rights to the first-round pick of New Orleans, and their season has been anything but promising up to this point. They’re 3-5 and will face the 5-3 Ravens in hopes of turning their season around following a blowout win against the Raiders.

How to watch Saints vs Ravens

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium, New Orleans

When: Monday November 7th, 8PM

How: ESPN Monday Night Football

Saints vs Ravens betting odds

Moneyline: Saints +110 | Ravens -130

Saints +110 | Ravens -130 Against the spread : Saints +2 | Ravens -2

: Saints +2 | Ravens -2 Over/Under: 47 points

Saints vs Ravens betting preview

The Ravens have really found their footing recently, despite a sloppy start to the season and a similarly sloppy start against Tampa Bay last week. The defense has come on leaps and bounds, but the same can’t be said for their 26th-ranked passing offense, which is concerning if the ground game can’t get going.

This is where the New Orleans Saints will be looking to build an edge. Their passing offense ranks 8th. After some QB troubles to start the year, savvy veteran Andy Dalton has stepped in and really added some stability. The receiving corps is bursting with potential and all it really needed was a semi-consistent arm, as evidenced by his 9-4 TD ratio this season.

The Ravens rank 28th against the pass and are 5th against the run. That’s great, but Alvin Kamara put up 96 receiving yards alone against the Raiders last week. If the gameplan is to force Dalton and the Saints to throw the ball, it might actually work against them here, in a dome, on the road.

Saints vs Ravens betting pick

If the Ravens are going to win this game, it’s going to be on the back of Lamar Jackson, who averages 69.1 rushing yards per contest. The Saints run defense isn’t as stout as it used to be and Baltimore will be behooved to find a way to dominate the time of possession and keep Dalton and what has all the makings of an explosive offense on the sideline.

It’s easy to favor Baltimore here because of their recent form and the fact that on paper, they’re the more complete team. However, their injury report contains some key names, such as Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman. Lamar Jackson might be Superman, but even he would struggle to carry an entire offense by himself.

I’m backing the Saints to stay within 2 points here due to their ability to seemingly negate Baltimore’s strengths and matchup well with their weaknesses.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez