FanDuel promo: FREE $1,000 bet on Chiefs vs Titans with this exclusive code       

NFL week 9 is upon us and while the Eagles aren’t playing, there are still plenty of reasons to watch today’s games. One of those reasons comes from FanDuel. You can get a ‘No Sweat Bet’ of up to $1,000 on today’s Chiefs vs Titans matchup regardless of whether your bet wins or loses with this FanDuel offer.

Fanduel Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus No-Sweat $1K bet With first deposit Claim Now

Bet it straight up, parlay it, tease it; it doesn’t matter! If you’re looking for free money, there is no better place to start than with this FanDuel PA offer.

Sports betting is growing exponentially this year and if you are yet to place your first bet, then we have plenty of offers to help you get started.

How to claim this exciting FanDuel PA offer for Chiefs vs Titans

CLICK THIS LINK or any link on this page and sign up by filling out the required information

or any link on this page and sign up by filling out the required information Make your first deposit of $10 up to $1000 using any of the listed deposit methods

Place a bet on any line, spread, or prop on Chiefs Titans

Suppose your bet loses; no worries! You’ve just earned up to $1,000 to play with, and you can save that for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl

You must be 21+ To claim this FanDuel offer And live in one of the following states: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, or WV.