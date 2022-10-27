Ravens vs. Buccaneers: 3 must-play props for Thursday night

Week 8 of the NFL season is here as the Baltimore Ravens will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a star-studded Thursday Night Football matchup. Neither team is likely satisfied with their record; however, both stand atop their respective divisions.

Ravens (4-3) vs. Buccaneers (3-4) game info

When: Thursday, October 27th, 2022

Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET

Where: Tampa Bay, FL | Raymond James Stadium

How to watch: Prime Video, NFL+

While the records of both teams may not imply an exciting game tonight, the big names that will play tonight could make it the most exciting Thursday night game yet this season. For Baltimore, it all starts with their franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson. The 2019 MVP is fourth in the league in passing touchdowns and ranks fifth in the league in rushing yards; yes, that’s right, fifth in rushing.

The Ravens also employ Mark Andrews, who ranks four in the NFL in receiving touchdowns. Baltimore’s tight end ranks second in the league, and both yards and touchdowns among his fellow TEs.

For the Buccaneers, despite his shaky start to the season, it cannot be forgotten that this team is led by none other than certain Hall of Famer Tom Brady. He may have nearly 2000 yards with an 8-1 touchdown to interception ratio, but it’s clear that Tom Brady is anything but himself at the moment. Still, that trend is not guaranteed to continue.

In addition to Brady, stars Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones round out the offense, while the defense is led by Vita Vea, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Devin White.

Tonight will be exciting enough, but with these must-play props, one can create even more excitement by joining the action!

Lamar Jackson | Over Rushing Yards

Lamar Jackson is no stranger to putting the Baltimore Ravens on his back. Over his career, he’s had to do this time and time again. Tonight, he will have to once more to overcome the Buccaneers.

With Marks Andrews and Rashod Bateman both dealing with injuries, though they are expected to play, it’s unlikely for the Ravens to bank their chances on an aerial attack this week. What they could do instead is attempt to space the field and create open running lanes for Jackson.

Averaging nearly 73 yards per game already, there should be little issue for Jackson to cross his current o/u of 60.5 yards.

Take the over for Lamar Jackson’s rushing yards tonight.

Mike Evans | Over Total Receiving Yards

The Baltimore Ravens still possess an above-average defense; however, they’ve given up yardage by the ton this season. How much yardage have they given up? Over 190 yards per game to wide receivers.

However, over the past four weeks, the defense has banded together to allow less than 125 receiving yards per game.

That has been the case, yes, but that same Ravens’ secondary that has recovered nicely from their early season woes is a bit beaten up this week. At this moment, both starting corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are still considered questionable on the injury report. Even if they were to play, their respective hamstring and quadriceps injuries have the potential to hamper their ability.

Either way, expect Mike Evans to do his best to take advantage.

Take the over for Mike Evans’ receiving yards tonight.

Mark Andrews | Anytime Touchdown

Mark Andrews is questionable leading up to the game tonight, but the prevailing thought is that he will play. Should that be the case, he will once again be relied upon as Lamar Jackson’s top option in the passing game.

Andrews ranks fourth in the entire league in receiving touchdowns. As nearly the lone option for the Ravens, Andrews will get his share of opportunities tonight. That is especially the case against a defense that has given up the sixth most touchdowns to tight ends over the past five weeks.

Take the Anytime Touchdown tonight for Mark Andrews.