The Definitive Phillies Betting Preview for the 2022 MLB World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are National League Champions, and we’re all getting rich.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, if you took the Phillies to win the World Series before their Wildcard standoff with the St. Louis Cardinals, you now have the genuine opportunity to turn $10 into $300.

It’s a little late for that, but unsurprisingly, Philadelphia remains a dog in its first World Series appearance since 2009, so there’s still money to be made.

With Friday in Houston on the Amarillo horizon, expect to see the city of Philadelphia greased up more than Robert Earl Keen himself. Let’s roll.

Philadelphia Phillies World Series Odds

The Houston Astros are favored to win. That shouldn’t be news to anyone following baseball, but it might be news to all the Phillies fans who suddenly jumped on Twitter (eye roll).

The most likely odds are the Astros in either six or seven games at +350 on FanDuel, but you can take the Phillies outright to win at +165 or $25 to win $41.25. Those aren’t fantastic odds for such a ‘heavy underdog,’ so we’ve got something a little more spicy for you.

Verdict: If you believe the Phillies can win, rather than take the Phightins straight up, you can actually get them at +300 to win Game 1 and, eventually, the series.

Even if they lose the opener in Houston, PhillySportsNetwork has more gambling advice coming for every game in this series, so stay tuned for more.

MVP Odds

Yordan Alvarez and Bryce Harper lead the way on World Series MVP odds at +650 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Despite Harper’s NLCS MVP award looming, it’s interesting that Kyle Schwarber, who leads the 2022 MLB playoffs in walks and stolen bases, has double the odds at +1300. There’s certainly some value there.

If you’re looking for a longshot, Rhys Hoskins, who’s tied Harper’s five playoff home runs, is getting odds at +1800. That’s $10 to win $180, and if the Phillies win this thing with their offense, Hoskins will likely be involved.

Its also worth noting that since 2010, a pitcher has only won the World Series MVP twice (Madison Bumgarner – 2014 & Stephan Strasburg – 2019), so the smart money is still on a position player, but if anyone can do it, it’s Zack Wheeler. I wouldn’t blame you for liking +1700.

Verdict: I’m looking at Harper as the most realistic payout, Hoskins as my pie in the sky, and finally sprinkling a little on Wheeler as the most likely pitcher outside Game 1 starter Aaron Nola to take the award if the Phillies are eventually crowned 2022 World Series Champions.

Counterargument: what if the Astros win? I would tell you this isn’t the Houston Chronicle. Go Phils.

One Phillie to ‘prop’ up your wallet

Right now on FanDuel, you can get Harper at 5/1 odds to hit the most home runs in the World Series. If you’re willing to part with $25, you could win $125 on the man tied for the lead in the 2022 playoffs in longballs.

If you’re looking to double up on Harper, you can get him for most hits at 7-to-1. That turns $25 into $175, and his 18 postseason knocks rank five more above even Manny Machado‘s second-place 13 hits.

Verdict: Any props you can get on the NLCS MVP, take them.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum