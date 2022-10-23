DraftKings PA: Get a FREE $100 bet on NFL week 7

Use this DraftKings PA promo and get an exciting bonus after placing a $5 wager on any NFL week 7 matchup. Win or lose the $5 wager, DraftKings will give you $100 INSTANTLY, before the game even kicks off!

The Eagles may be enjoying their bye willing the Phillies to a World Series, but DraftKings has an exciting promo to keep football fans excited. If you place a $5 bet on any NFL moneyline market, you’ll get $200 in free bets if your team wins !

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 instantly Claim Now

How to claim this NFL promo

CLICK THIS LINK or any link on this page and sign up

or any link on this page and sign up Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any of the listed deposit methods

Place a bet on NFL

Get $100 INSTANTLY

The PA promo is only available to new users. You must be 21 or older and a resident in one of the following states: AZ, NJ, NY, IN, LA, CO, IA, VA, TN, PA, WV, MI, IL, CT only.

Get an extra bonus with this DraftKings PA promo

Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire