Raiders vs. Chiefs: Three must-play props for Monday night

It’s time for Monday Night Football once again, as the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) are visiting the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) in a divisional matchup. What’s more exciting than a divisional primetime matchup? Joining the action with three must-play props!

Raiders (1-3) vs Chiefs (3-1) game info

When: Monday, October 10th 2022

Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET

Where: Kansas City, Missouri | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

How to watch: CBS, ESPN, NFL Gamepass

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get up to $1050 in Risk-Free bets on Raiders vs. Chiefs Claim Now

Must-play props for Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders have been off to a horrendous start this season. While the hope is that they have begun to turn it around after dismantling the Broncos, that is far too premature.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as one of the top teams in the NFL this season with victories over the Cardinals, Chargers, and Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes is once again an MVP candidate, and the Chiefs have seen vast improvements in both their offensive line and defense.

It’s always an exciting matchup when two division rivals face off but especially when they consist of two high-powered offenses like the two in tonight’s game. How can you top that excitement? With these must-play props!

Josh Jacobs | Over Receiving Yards

Over the past two games, the Raiders have finally decided to involve Josh Jacobs as a premier weapon in their offense. Not just on the ground (210 rushing yards over his past two games) but also as a receiving threat (averaging five receptions and 31 receiving yards over his past two games).

The Kansas City Chiefs boast the league’s top rushing defense; however, the other side to that coin is that they give up more receiving yards to running backs than any team.

Take the over for Josh Jacobs tonight for receiving yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire | Over Total Yards

The Las Vegas Raiders are a top-10 rushing defense in the NFL; that is technically true. However, the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line is so talented they will undoubtedly be able to neutralize the defense to a degree.

In addition, the Raiders also give up the fifth most receiving yards per game to running backs. CEH is already averaging over 81 total yards per game this season. He finds himself in position to duplicate that production at the very least tonight.

Take the over for Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s total yards for tonight’s game.

Derek Carr | Over Passing Touchdowns

Derek Carr is coming off of a game against the Denver Broncos that saw him able to take a back seat to the running game. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, he will not have such a luxury.

The Chiefs boast the NFL’s top rushing defense, which will force Carr to attempt to win the game through the air. Again, Kansas City holds the League’s top run defense, but while that is the case, they have also given up the most passing touchdowns per game among all teams.

Carr may not be able to outgun Patrick Mahomes, but since he’ll, in all likelihood, be throwing the ball 35+ times tonight, take the over on Derek Carr passing touchdowns.