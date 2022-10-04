NBA odds: Sixers & Joel Embiid are underdogs ahead of 2022-23 NBA campaign

The NBA season is right around the corner and there’s a lot of excitement about the Sixers. One year removed from an Eastern Conference title, the team solidified its core by retaining James Harden and adding key depth pieces to the rotation. But how has Vegas priced the Sixers ahead of the new campaign?

Betting on the Sixers

Sixers to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship: +1500

The Sixers had an excellent offseason, but according to Vegas, there are six teams better poised to win a ring. From the Warriors, Bucks, and Celtics to the Nets, Clippers, and surprisingly the Suns, the Sixers find themselves sixth in the early goings. This does provide an optimal situation to bet behind them, however.

Let’s use the Eagles as an example. They were +4000 to win the Super Bowl following the NFL Draft. After an undefeated opening four games, they’re now +800. A 40/1 bet and an 8/1 bet are two very different things, and it’s always better to be early in situations like this.

The good news is that you can take advantage of a sign-up offer, like the one for UniBet below, and bag yourself a risk-free bet on the Sixers to win it all. Worst case, you lose nothing. Best case, your returns are more than double what you would've gotten if you'd wagered without the offer.

Betrivers Sportsbook $100 Deposit Match up to $250 Claim Now New Player Bonus matched deposit bonus up to $250 Claim Now

Sixers to win the Eastern Conference: +650

The East is pretty stacked this year. The Nets look scary (but always seem to find a way to look like puppies by midseason), but it’s the Celtics who will put the majority of bettors on notice. The Sixers, again, sit behind these two teams and the Bucks in the race for the East, so think of it this way.

They finished 4th in the East last year.

Did they get better in the offseason?

Did the other three teams improve enough to make the Sixers the 4th best team in the division?

If you answered ‘no’ to any of the above questions, you know what to do.

Sixers win total: Over/under 50.5 -120

The Sixers got to 51 wins last year. If the odds are truly saying that the Sixers are the 4th best team in the East, then I hate to say it, but this is mispriced and betting the under makes sense.

Joel Embiid to win MVP: +650

Joel Embiid started the offseason at +500, tied with Luka Doncic at the top of the MVP odds race. He now sits just behind Giannis, while Doncic has jumped out with odds of just over 4/1.

This of course comes on the back of a season that many deemed more than worthy of winning the award that was eventually claimed by Nikola Jokic. For reference, the Joker is 4th in the MVP futures rankings, sitting behind Giannis.

Joel Embiid averaged 28.5 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.4 BPG, and 1.0 SPG in 51 games played during the 2021 season. The skilled big man was flat out dominant in his fifth NBA campaign, proving to be the superstar Philly dreamed he could be when they selected him third overall in the 2014 draft.

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 06: Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid (21) waits for the play to set during a NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls on February 6, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire)

Many believed that Joel Embiid was robbed of MVP honors last season. If you’re bullish on the NBA to right that wrong and Embiid to rip the league to shreds again, there’s no better time to back him than right now.

Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire