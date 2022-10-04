The Philadelphia Flyers (1-4-0) will conclude their 2022-2023 preseason with a rematch versus the New York Islanders (1-2-0) tonight. On Sunday, the Flyers fell 2-1 to the Islanders on Long Island.

John Tortorella made his debut behind the bench on Sunday and he’ll remain there tonight at the Wells Fargo Center.

New York Islanders

Below are the projected Islanders lines, per Andrew Gross:

Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier

Bellows-Pageau-Bailey

Martin-Cizikas-Bardreau

Johnston-Koivula-Soshnikov

Pelech-Pulock

Romanov-Dobson

Aho-LaDue

Sorokin

(Schneider)

The Flyers’ goal-scoring woes will be tough to overcome with Ilya Sorokin between the pipes for the Islanders tonight. During 2021-2022, Sorokin ranked fourth in goals-against average and second in save percentage amongst NHL goaltenders. On a struggling Islanders team, Sorokin has provided stability.

Alexander Romanov will be a player to keep an eye on for the Islanders tonight. He was acquired via trade from the Montreal Canadiens during the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 22-year-old defenseman averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game with Montreal during 2021-2022.

Philadelphia Flyers

The final game of the preseason is usually a teaser of what players a club’s opening night roster will entail. For Philadelphia, that will not be the case.

Cam Atkinson, Tony DeAngelo, Carter Hart, Travis Konecny, Ivan Provorov, and Rasmus Ristolainen will not partake in tonight’s game. With the regular season over a week away, these could all be precautionary measures to make sure everyone is healthy for the start of 2022-2023.

Below is the projected Flyers lines, per Jordan Hall:

N. Cates-Hayes-Tippett

J. Cates-Laughton-Allison

van Riemsdyk-Frost-Hodgson

Deslauriers-Laczynski-MacEwen

Sanheim-Braun

York-Attard

Seeler-Belpedio

Grosenick

(Ersson)

Philadelphia has only scored five goals in their five preseason games thus far. After being blanked by the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Tony DeAngelo was the only player to light the lamp for the Flyers on Sunday.

With a lack of results, Philadelphia continues to play hard, responding better to adversity in the second period. Morgan Frost provided insight postgame:

“In general, I thought everyone battled hard. I think that was the best game I’ve been a part of in the preseason in terms of what we did out there. A couple bounces here and there, I think we’re proud of our effort today even though we came up a little short.” Morgan Frost; 10/2/2022

Centered by Kevin Hayes, the first line can provide high-percentage scoring chances. Noah Cates was impressive throughout the preseason, contending for a place on the NHL roster. On the top line, Tortorella wants another look at him, this time on the wing. Owen Tippett is finding chemistry with Hayes, who looks different when healthy.

Game Information

The puck will drop on Broad Street at 7pm. Watch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and you can listen to this final preseason contest on 97.5 the Fanatic.

(Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire)