Premier League Betting preview: Best bets & predictions for Saturday Sept 31st

The Premier League is back in full swing which means plenty of goals to kickstart your Saturday. There is a full Saturday slate of action, so plenty of action for bettors to get behind. Here’s a quick glance at Saturday’s games:

Arsenal vs Tottenham

This derby is always hard to predict and this season is no different. I play this the same each and every time – over 2.5 goals. It’s cashed on each of the last 3 occasions and there’s just not enough between these two sides to pick a definitive winner.

Arsenal have somehow only lost ONE of their last 29 home games against Tottenham, including an 11-game strong undefeated streak, per theanalyst.com. If you want to go rogue, backing Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals. This same-game parlay returns $170 off of a $50 stake on DraftKings.

Liverpool vs Brighton

Finding value on Liverpool is hard. Brighton have 13 points from their opening 6 games and somehow sit 4th in the table. They’ve beaten West Ham and they’ve beaten Newcastle. They’re not going to march into Anfield and run away with 3 points without a monumental fight, but they have a chance to hang.

Liverpool to NOT get a clean sheet is -150. This is a way of betting on the in-form Brighton side without having to hope for a miracle. A 2-1 loss would still payout, and it’s worth adding to an accumulator or parlay this weekend.

Fulham vs Newcastle

This has all the makings of a banger. Mitrovic’s men have been surprising a lot of teams this season and while Newcastle may be flaunting the dollar signs, I back a Fulham side who will be playing at home. If you want to really spice things up, Mitrovic to score and Fulham to win is the way forward.

Southampton vs Everton

James Ward-Prowse is a DFS machine and feels like a chalk play this week. If I ever set DraftKings lineups and end up stacking one team so aggressively, it’s usually a sign to bet them.

Everton may be undefeated in their last 5, but 4 have been draws. They haven’t shown enough offensive firepower to convince me to bet behind them this week, so instead I’m going to be backing the home team and trust that the Saints will indeed go marching in.

Bournemouth vs Brentford

I don’t feel too confident about this matchup, but Ivan Toney has 5 goals and 2 assists through 7 games. This is a prime spot for him to score. He’s +330 to be the first goalscorer of the match and that’s a line I love a little too much.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Charlton legend and Chelsea wonderkid, Conor Gallagher will be playing against his former team this weekend. He broke out in explosive fashion for Palace last year and now returns to Selhurst park. For this reason alone (because I am a biased Charlton fan, forever missing the one that got away), I’m betting on Gallagher to score his first goal for Chelsea as a premier league starter. He’s +350 to score anytime, +900 to score first. Take as much risk as you see fit.

Shaun Brooks/Actionplus/Icon Sportswire