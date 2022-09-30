Death, taxes, and the Phillies falling apart in September.

Following a disastrous series in Chicago, the Phillies finally snapped their 5-game losing streak with a win over the Washington Nationals Friday afternoon. The Phillies won 5-1 thanks to another strong start by Bailey Falter and a two-RBI game from Rhys Hoskins.

The Phillies offense came to play on Friday and took advantage of the weak Nationals bullpen. The club has had success against their division rivals all season, winning their 14th game this season. The team’s ability to put away Washington has been the main difference from past seasons and one of the reasons why the team is where they are at the end of the season.

Milestone Moments

Two memorable moments happened during the game for two Phillies players. The first milestone to be accomplished was by Rhys Hoskins. Rhys hit a solo home run in the first inning of the game, giving him his 30th home run on the season. This is the second time Rhys has eclipsed 30 homeruns in a season and the first time since 2018.

The second milestone to occur in this game was accomplished by catcher JT Realmuto. Realmuto became the second catcher in the history of Major League Baseball to record 20 homeruns and 20 stolen bases in the same season. JT joins Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez as the only other catcher to accomplish the feat.

Looking Ahead

The Phillies are scheduled to play game 2 tonight at 7:05. The weather is not looking promising as Hurricane Ian moves up the East Coast. If the Phillies do not play their game, it will be moved to Saturday or Sunday, weather permitting. If the rain causes Saturday’s game to be canceled, Major League Baseball will have an interesting situation moving forward.

Following the win, the Phillies magic number now sits at 5. Any combination of Phillies wins and Brewers losses will push the Phillies into the playoffs. The Brewers will host the Marlins again on Friday night, so the Phils are rooting for their division rivals to help them out. The Marlins will send the National League Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara to the mound to try and defeat the Brewers.

You can get a FREE $100 bet by signing up to DraftKings here

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 of Risk-Free bets on the MLB Claim Now

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire