Phillies 2022 playoff hopes slipping away after sweep by the Cubs

The Cubs swept the Phillies in three games this week topped off by a 2-0 shutout on Thursday. For the season, the Phightins are 0-6 against Chicago which includes a 15-2 blowout that occurred back in July. This loss not only added to their current five-game losing streak but also kept Milwaukee close behind for that last Wild Card spot.

Sweet, Sweet Nothing

One could ask what went wrong for Philly in this series but what you may not be not questioning is how their three best starters weren’t able to come away with dubs in an easy series. The answer to that question is quite simple: lack of offensive support.

Yesterday’s game saw them maroon 16 runners on base with Rhys Hoskins, Brandon Marsh, Alec Bohm, and J.T. Realmuto accounting for 3 or more of those each. Ranger Suarez twirled seven strong innings with only the pair of runs given up, one coming after Marsh misread a fly ball to center field and allowed Seiya Suzuki to advance into scoring position.

Brandon Marsh appears to be camped under a ball but it lands right in front of him, leading to a run for the Cubs pic.twitter.com/vbRmYzJcWB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 29, 2022

Fortunately for the Phils, the Brew Crew ended up blowing their 2-0 lead in their game against Miami when relief pitcher Freddy Peralta yielded a go-ahead grand slam to former teammate Avisail Garcia in the eighth inning.

This loss was essentially their get out of jail free card but the length of time they’re allowed out still remains to be seen with just about a week left to go in the regular season. Owning the season series against Milwaukee does help the Phils here if things were to come down to a tie breaker so that’s something to make note of.

Phillies Schedule Coming Up

Their upcoming series against Washington was scheduled to begin with a single game today but has now been converted into a doubleheader since Hurricane Ian is causing havoc down south and along the east coast.

Phillies enter this matchup undefeated against the Nationals this season and could add four more wins to that total if they sweep. Their regular season schedule concludes with a series against Houston beginning on Oct. 3.

Editor’s update: As of now, the Phillies hold a 3-1 lead over Washington in the top of the eighth inning of game 1.

These final games will undoubtedly be the difference between their first playoff berth since 2011 and another year on the couch watching other teams compete for the World Series.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu