The Phillies were able to get past the Nats during the opening game of the series, but it didn’t take long for chaos to kick back in.

Days after Hurricane Ian ravaged the Gulf Coast of Florida, the remnants of the powerful hurricane are spreading its presence across the East Coast. While Philadelphia itself has yet to receive much when it comes to rain, Washington D.C. is currently feeling the opening waves of the Hurricane, putting the Philadelphia Phillies’ series against the Washington Nationals at risk.

Getting all 9 innings of @Phillies game two of #doubleheader w/ @Nationals might be tough. Rain will get progressively steady and heavier. Breezy to windy chill, too. Raw evening ahead in D.C. At least have 5-1 win under belt from game one! pic.twitter.com/c7LKMglX71 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) September 30, 2022

Following the Phillies’ 5-1 victory against the Nationals, rain began pouring down in the DC metropolitan area. With game two of Friday’s doubleheader scheduled for a 7:05 P.M. start, the Phillies and Nationals both submitted their lineups in hopes of getting the game in.

Phillies tonight



Game 2

Schwarber 7

Hoskins 3

Harper DH

Bohm 5

Castellanos 9

Marsh 8

Segura 4

Stott 6

Stubbs 2



Syndergaard RHP — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) September 30, 2022

The Phils’ lineup was similar to their game one lineup with one major exception: Garrett Stubbs starting in place for JT Realmuto at catcher. After having a tremendous game behind the plate and on the base path, recording his 20th stolen base of the year in the process, Realmuto gets the night off as Stubby catches for the Mighty Thor.

J.T. Realmuto is just the second catcher (Ivan Rodriguez) to hit 20 HR and steal 20 bases in a season. pic.twitter.com/NK6zFz75Mf — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 30, 2022

The victory also brought the Phils’ magic number down to five following the victory in game one. A grand slam from Avisail Garcia put the Miami Marlins over the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night as the Phils’ former foes came in clutch. The Brewers and Marlins’ matchup Friday night features a strong matchup putting Corbin Burnes against Sandy Alcantara. If the Marlins can pull through for the Phils, the magic number could fall to four without another inning from the Phils today.

If the Phillies can, at the very minimum, own a 1-0 lead through five innings before the eventual pause of tonight’s contest, they can hopefully finish out the evening with the magic number dropping to three with four games remaining in the season.

Regardless, if you are a part of the Phillies’ Phaithful to make the trip to Washington, pack your ponchos or at least purchase tickets to Sunday’s doubleheader as well. Hopefully the Phillies remembered to pack more run support as well.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin