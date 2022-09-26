Cowboys vs. Giants: Three must-play props for Monday night

Monday Night Football is here once again as the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) are visiting the New York Giants (2-0) in a divisional matchup. What’s more exciting than a divisional primetime matchup? Joining the action with three must-play props!

Cowboys (1-1) vs Giants (2-0) game info

When: Monday, September 26th 2022

Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET

Where: East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

How to watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Gamepass

Must-play props for Cowboys vs. Giants

Dallas will of course be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for tonight’s game. Also missing for the Cowboys will be Connor McGovern and Jayron Kearse and receiver Michael Gallup. Dalton Schultz is technically questionable though he is expected to miss tonight’s game while both Quinton Bohanna and Luke Gifford are truly questionable. Star edgerusher/linebacker Micah Parsons however looks to be set to play in tonight’s matchup.

On New York’s side, the Giants will be without Wan’Dale Robinson, Justin Layne, Nick McCloud, and Aaron Robinson for tonight. Receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive lineman Leonard Williams are listed as doubtful while Azeez Ojulari and fifth overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux appear to be set to make their season debuts tonight.

Hopefully, tonight’s matchup will be a bit more exciting than the three games played on Monday night so far. With Cooper Rush and Daniel Jones leading both offenses, there may not be much reason to expect so, however, the chance always remains.

These must-play props can certainly add to that excitement however:

Daniel Jones | Under Total Passing Yards

The New York Giants are a shocking 2-0 but speaks more to their competition — or rather lack thereof — than their ability as a team. Especially offensively, the Giants are not as impressive as their record — though admittedly they have not been healthy.

Specifically, the offense — led by quarterback Daniel Jones — has failed to get going save for Week 1 when Saquon Barkley rushed for 164 yards — 194 total yards.

If the Giants are going to have a shot in tonight’s game, either the defense will need to step up in a big way, or Daniel Jones will need to be on his A-Game. Against Dallas’ defense, that’s not overly likely, expect Jones to have a difficult outing tonight.

Take the under for Jones’ passing yards tonight game.

Cooper Rush | Over Total Passing Yards

While Daniel Jones has failed to impress as a passer this year, Cooper Rush — who has suddenly been thrust into starting role for “America’s team” — is coming off of an impressive win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rush’s potential success tonight will rely more on his supporting cast than his own play. Star wideout CeeDee Lamb, running back Tony Pollard, and surprise receiver Noah Brown will aid Rush in the passing game with Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup out for tonight’s game.

For tonight’s game, take the over on Cooper Rush passing yards.

CeeDee Lamb | Over Receiving Yards

CeeDee Lamb has proven to be a legitimate threat as a number one wideout and has proven success with both Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush as his starting quarterback. Expect that trend to continue tonight as he will once again be the feature target for the offense.

Look for CeeDee Lamb to hit the over in receiving yards tonight against the New York Giants.