NFL week 2 is her and This Caesars PA Promo is offering new users a $1,250 FREE bet on any game of their choosing. Caesars is wasting no time in giving you bang for your buck, providing the industry’s best betting offer!

The Ceasars PA promo code PSNFULL will give any new player a $1,250 bet on the house, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Caesars Reward Credits, which will give you access to HUGE discounts and exclusives at the company’s dining and entertainment locations.

As if that wasn’t enough, the app also provides exciting odds boosts, same-game parlays, and frequent offers. If you’re looking for a sportsbook that rewards you, Caesars may be among the best.

Click here to use Caesars PA promo code PSNFULL to bet on the NFL this weekend and so much more.

Caesars PA Promo Code for College football

Football season is back and getting a free bet worth $1,250 when using the code PSNFULL at Caesars PA is definitely an exciting way to kick things off. To claim the bet, simply place a wager of any value up to $1,250 and if the bet loses, Caesars PA will refund your initial stake.

How to claim the Caesars PA Promo Code

Click here to sign up. This will lock in your exclusive code.

to sign up. This will lock in your exclusive code. Click the drop down menu and select Pennsylvania.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 using any of the listed deposit methods.

Place your first wager of at least $10 on any college football game

At this point, players will receive the 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

If your bet loses, Caesars PA will refund your bet up to $1,250

NFL Week 2 preview

There are plenty of exciting games to enjoy this weekend including a clash between the Bucs and Saints that promises to spring a surprise or two. Getting New Orleans at home +3 feels like a good value spot. The Saints defense is no joke and has constantly caused problems for Tom Brady during his stint with Tampa Bay. They could look to do the same again on Sunday.

Elsewhere, we get to see what Carson Wentz and the Commanders can do against the Lions. It’ll be a good measuring stick (obviously, because the Eagles replaced Wentz with Hurts) for Philly fans to really grade their week 1 effort.

The Giants and Panthers meet in a game where the total is 42.5 points. I think if the Panthers win this game it’s by some margin, so backing Carolina +2 and the over could be a good play.

The Browns and Jets will also do battle. New York is a bad football team this year. It’s not Joe Flacco’s fault that his team came up short in week 1, and it won’t be when Brissett picks the Jets apart in week 2.