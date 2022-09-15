Week two of Thursday Night Football is here as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. It is set to be one of the games of the week, and we have three must-play prop bets ahead of the matchup.

Chiefs (1-0) vs Chargers (1-0) game info

When: Thursday, September 15th 2022

Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET

Where: Kansas City, Missouri | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

How to watch: Amazon Prime, Twitch, NFL Gamepass

Must-play prop bets for Chargers vs. Chiefs

Before taking a look at the prop bets themselves, let’s look at what each team accomplished in Week One:

The Kansas City Chiefs noticeably parted ways with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill this past offseason, and yet, they barely skipped a beat in Week One against the Arizona Cardinals. Behind Patrick Mahomes’ 360 yards and 5 touchdowns, Kansas City scored an impressive 44 points in their season opener.

While the Chargers’ defense will likely be a tougher task for the Chiefs, it’s difficult imagining anyone stunting this offense right now. From running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to star tight end Travis Kelce and even new addition JuJu Smith-Schuster, many playmakers had strong performances in Week One, and that’s expected to continue tonight.

The Los Angeles Chargers, meanwhile, also finished Week One with a victory. While the score was not run as high as for the Chiefs, the level of competition is a likely contributor as the Charges faced their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, featuring their new star wideout Davante Adams.

Despite the tough competition, Justin Herbert was still able to lead his team to victory, throwing three touchdowns in the process. His success is also expected to continue.

And now, for tonight’s must-play prop bets.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire | Over Total Rushing/Receiving Yards

In Week One, Clyde Edwards-Helaire racked up 74 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. While it may be bold to suggest that he would see the endzone again in tonight’s game, he could easily surpass 64.5 all-purpose yards.

Without Hill, the job of replicating his number has effectively been split. Yes, new addition JuJu Smith-Schuster has taken on much of that load, but this new and more heavily featured Edwards-Helaire is likely more than just a Week One mirage. CEH will be an interesting watch for prop bets all season long.

Travis Kelce | Over Total Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce is one of the top tight ends in all of football — if not THE top tight end — so his success last week was not surprising in the least. This is especially the case as, again, Tyreek Hill is no longer with the team, and so now Kelce is effectively the Chiefs’ lead receiver.

If sportsbooks want to give prop bets like the over for Travis Kelce at less than 80 yards, take advantage of it.

Justin Herbert | Over Total Touchdowns

Justin Herbert’s arm delivered against the Raiders, and while a victory will be no easier tonight, the chance that the young star quarterback throws at least two touchdowns seems nearly certain against this Kansas City defense.

Herbert was a bit erratic in terms of who he found in the endzone last week, so it’s tough to say whom he will find, but he’s likely to find not just one but at least two teammates for six. At -199, it’s not the most effective of all prop bets. However, it could always be grouped into a nice parlay.