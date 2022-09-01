Webinar | Philadelphia Sports Betting & Earn Free Money!

With the new NFL season just around the corner, there has never been a better time to learn about sports betting. There are so many exciting sign-up offers and ways to bet on your favorite team that it can sometimes be a little confusing. That’s why you’ll want to check out Philly Sports Network’s ”How To Sign Up for Philadelphia Sports Betting” webinar on September 9th at 12PM EST.

What is the Philly Sports Network webinar?

Philadelphia is one of the biggest markets in the US and as a result, it’s become a hotspot for sportsbooks who are offering plenty of free bets to new customers. Learning how to bet behind your favorite team not only adds some extra excitement to the game, but can help you win some money in the process.

The Webinar will show you how to make the most of the very best betting sign up offers around, walk you through how to navigate a sportsbook, place your bets, and so much more! Oh, and of course there will be some free betting offers as a thank you for attending!

We’ll go over what spread-betting is, what an over/under means, and how many types of bet you can make on this year’s Philadelphia Eagles. There will be up to $7,000 worth of FREE betting offers just for joining the webinar!

Our NFL Editorial team will even be on hand to help you hand-pick your first betting selections and discuss all things Philadelphia Eagles and the NFL in general.

Ed Abrams (publisher of amNY), and Elizabeth Aloni (Moderator, SVP Schneps Media) will be joined by Liam Jenkins of Philly Sports Network to review the top sportsbooks in Philadelphia such as DraftKings and FanDuel, as well as show you how to find unique sign-up offers.

If you want to join the FREE webinar, you can do so by signing up to the link below! Hurry, places are filling up fast!

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8lzov9IcQhmG_liF90-41w