Eagles announce their 15-man practice squad: All you need to know

After a busy day for the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced their 15-man practice squad. It’s been a chaotic 24 hours for the Birds that has seen the departure of Jalen Reagor and the arrival of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and the icing on the cake is the finalization of the practice squad.

Eagles have signed 14 players and an International Pathway Program player to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/cjn8acYRlc — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2022

Eagles Practice squad analysis

This is some unit. Anthony Harris, a man with seven years of experience at a high level, is somehow stashed away here. That’s how deep this Eagles roster really is.

The Eagles have also done a really good job to bring back two of their three bubble wideouts. Devon Allen has some real special teams value as a returner and showcased his record-breaking hurdling speed during the preseason. Now that there’s a vacant roster spot after the Jalen Reagor trade, it would not surprise me to see the Eagles call Allen up to the 53 to add an extra element to their special teams unit.

Covey was a summer standout who, like Allen, was on the cusp of making the roster but the depth at the receiver spot was simply too much. Being able to stash an undrafted talent like that for the WR Guru himself, Nick Sirianni, to develop, is a huge win.

Matt Leo takes up the sole international player pathway program spot and will continue his development.

The Eagles also were able to hold onto Le’Raven Clark which is pretty important. He’s a versatile backup with a playing history under Nick Sirianni. Given that Josh Sills made the 53, it’s nice to see the Eagles retain some versatile backups who are fringe players who have NFL experience.

Mario Goodrich also makes a return. Josh Jobe made the final 53-man roster, but the Clemson product was hot on the steps of Jobe and will at least hold a place on the practice squad.

Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire