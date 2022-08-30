Phillies vs. Diamondbacks betting preview for Tuesday, August 30th, 2022

The Phillies held a 7-0 lead when I went to bed last night.

I dreamt of hitting my -1.5, and over 8.5 runs parlay as I dozed off to a Kyle Schwarber three-run homer-run.

This is not how I expected to wake up. Goin to bed #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/20yAg2Ouse — Tommy Orme (@t_orm3) August 30, 2022

I’m not exaggerating when I tell you that I just jumped out of bed after rolling over and looking at my phone. I needed to get to the computer immediately because I couldn’t believe what I missed.

They’re calling it the ‘biggest comeback in D-backs history,’ and I was asleep. Arrogantly assuming the night had been won.

All I can say is it’s time we eliminate daylight savings and timezones, I’m too darn sleepy.

Pitching matchup Tuesday, August 30th – 9:40p @ Chase Field

PHILLIES

August has been kind to the 29-year-old. Two complete games, including a shutout of the Cincinnati Reds, have resulted in his most productive month of 2022.

Still, it’s hard to imagine Nola’s got ten losses to his name, but the story’s a predictable one.

In six of those losses, the veteran has received run support of one run or less, even including a complete game loss in which the righty surrendered one run to the New York Mets.

Now a 4.75 ERA in those losses isn’t the gold standard by any means, but he still shouldn’t be showing a ten in the L column. He’s pitching like a man on a mission and should draw blood against a far inferior opponent (is what I would have said at 10:20 pm last night).

The Phillies win. A rare complete game, 11-strikeout shutout for Aaron Nola seals it.



What an outing from him. Efficient, filthy, and totally composed. His season ERA dips to 3.08, and the Phillies earn their 70th win of the season. — Alex Carr (@AlexCarrMLB) August 26, 2022

DIAMONDBACKS

The Phillies jumped all over Gallen in early June, sending him to the dugout before the end of the second inning. That was one of only two games in 2022 in which Gallen didn’t last at least 5.0 innings, the first being his inaugural start of 2022.

Not unlike Nola, Gallen’s only improved as the seasons matured. In ten starts since the beginning of July, he has an ERA of 1.87 and hasn’t allowed an earned run since August 3rd.

Over that period, he’s averaging .95 strikeouts per inning. I hope you know where I’m going with this. BET ODDS WAGER PAYOUT Aaron Nola – 8+Strikeouts +180 $5.00 $9.00 Zac Gallen – 7+Strikeouts +136 $5.00 $6.80 TOTAL (PARLAY) +498 $10.00 $49.85

Best Bets and Where to Find Them

I got lucky with Schwarber’s homer last night. I still believe $5 a night on the big man to go long is worth the side action. $5 wins you $14 today (+280).

Otherwise, I think we run it back. The Phillies should have covered last night, the desert wouldn’t let them.

The parlay machine has the Phillies -1.5 and over 7.5 at +263 on FanDuel. That’s $10 to win $26.36 as I sit here typing from my little desk.

Phillies Daily Fantasy Pick of the Day

Look who’s becoming a hero.

Bryson Stott is hitting .297 with a .787 OPS over the last 28 days. He’s still just $2,700 on FanDuel while averaging a solid 7.69 FFPG with some upside.

A 10-to-20-year deal isn’t far for this kid. It’s so trendy right now. I mean, check out the totally realistic deal the Orioles “offered” to Adley Rutschman. Stott deserves all of this and much more: