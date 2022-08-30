Fantasy Hockey: Which Flyers provide value in 2022-2023?

The 2022-2023 NHL season will be arriving soon, and that means the return of fantasy hockey. As leagues are created, incoming are mock drafts meant to manufacture the best teams for streaming trash talk and ultimately, bragging rights.

The NHL released their top 250 fantasy hockey players heading into the 2022-2023 season. Only four represent the Philadelphia Flyers.

Who are those four players, and are their any other Flyers who could be sleeper selections this season?

Tony DeAngelo (144th)

Acquired by the Flyers in June, Tony DeAngelo is expected to be Ivan Provorov’s newest pair partner. DeAngelo scored 51 points (10G, 41A) in 64 games played with the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2021-2022 season. He also scored 10 points (1G, 9A) in 14 playoff games.

DeAngelo scored 20 of his points on the power-play last season and will play a key role in the improvement of the Flyers’ unit, which was ranked last during 2021-2022. Playing top minutes with Provorov and seeing powerplay time will make DeAngelo a fantasy league points producer.

Sean Couturier (185th)

Sean Couturier only played in 29 games during 2021-2022, scoring 17 points (6G, 11A). During the first 10 games, Couturier was scoring at a point-per-game pace. Even though his season was cut short, he’s continued to solidify himself as one of the top two-way centers in the NHL.

From 2017-2022, Couturier has scored at nearly a point-per-game pace. He strengthens the Flyers in every aspect of the game. Remaining healthy throughout 2022-2023 will be crucial for Couturier and for a Flyers team that will be looking to prove their doubters wrong.

Carter Hart (208th)

The Flyers have stability with Carter Hart between the pipes, but not with their defense. Hart’s stats have regressed during the past two seasons, which is due to the lack of structure on the Flyers’ defense. However, Hart does have the ability to thrive under the new structure of John Tortorella and Brad Shaw.

Tortorella has mentioned that the team needs to play better in front of Hart and away from the puck. The defensive structure that Tortorella and Shaw bring with them should give the Flyers’ defense more stability. Consistent stability in front of Hart will see his stats rise significantly.

Cam Atkinson (226th)

Flyers fans have embraced Cam Atkinson as one of their own since his acquisition. Atkinson was leading the Flyers in points before suffering a season-ending injury in April. He finished his first season in Philadelphia with 50 points (23G, 27A) in 73 games.

Atkinson is familiar with Tortorella, as they both worked in Columbus together. Atkinson’s best season was in 2018-2019 when he scored 41 goals and 69 points. He understands how to play under Tortorella and will be a factor in 2022-2023. Top line minutes alongside Couturier and time on the top powerplay unit can give Atkinson another chance of reaching 40+ goals.

Sleepers

Ivan Provorov

A major rebound season from Provorov is required in 2022-2023. Lacking a stable pair partner since Matt Niskanen, Provorov can see improvement alongside DeAngelo. The Provorov-Ellis pairing bolstered the Flyers’ defense, but it was short-lived.

Provorov is another player that can thrive in Tortorella’s system. He’ll continue to see top minutes in 2022-2023 and can pick off where he left off with Ellis by playing with DeAngelo.

Travis Konecny

Travis Konecny finished as the Flyers’ top scorer in 2021-2022 with 52 points (16G, 36A) in 79 games. His goal scoring has dropped significantly since 2020, as he’s only scored 27 goals total in the past two seasons.

From 2017-2020, Konecny scored 24 goals in each season. 30 goals were possible during the 2019-2020 season if the pandemic never occurred. Konecny can benefit from Tortorella’s system and potentially reach the 30-goal mark as he continues to play in a top-six role.

James van Riemsdyk

James van Riemsdyk could find himself in a top-six role when the season begins. With Joel Farabee expected to miss the start of the season, van Riemsdyk can fill that hole. He slots in well on the side of either Couturier or Hayes.

van Riemsdyk led the Flyers in goals with 24 last season. He sees time on the first powerplay unit and with even more ice time in 2022-2023, van Riemsdyk could find himself scoring close to 30 goals.

(Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire)