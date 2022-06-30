Braves vs Phillies: Betting preview & predictions for June 30th

Avoiding a sweep would be nice, but alas, God shines his light on Atlanta. Let’s lose some money on the Philadelphia Phillies.

I wouldn’t say I like the Atlanta Braves.

Like clockwork, the smug collection of Braves fans I attended University with began to blow up my phone just before the opening pitch a couple of nights ago. Here are a few actual samples: ‘(The Phillies) play worse defense than my high school team.’ ‘Of all the Tier 3 cities in the Northeast, Philly compares well to Pittsburgh and Jersey City.’ The Phillies are the ‘Missisippi State of the NL East.’ The last one really hurts if you follow sec football.

As just another smuck who attended the University of Georgia and graduated with an impressively mediocre academic record, the Braves’ success remains a constant in my life, just not in a good way.

I assume Hell is just having to watch the Phillies play the Braves all the time. — Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) June 30, 2022

Pitching matchup – Thursday, 6/30 – 6:05p @ Citizens Bank Park

Nola’s recent success hasn’t been an accident. A noted bugaboo of his game has been the long ball, but he’s allowed just one home run in his last six starts

He’s also not walking batters. With just thirteen walks on the season, he’s been responsible for the second-least walks in the MLB this season amongst qualified starters.

The former Lousiana State Tiger has been seemingly unstoppable when commanding his pitches. If anyone can slow down the Braves, it’s Nola.

Aaron Nola FRUSTRATING Braves hitters pic.twitter.com/Q9j67rIaYg — Starting 9 (@Starting9) May 27, 2022

The last month has been kind to Rhys Hoskins, but the previous two weeks tell a different story. A June that began with five home runs and an OPS of .957 has fizzled out into an OPS of .801 over his last fourteen appearances.

It doesn’t get easier for Hoskins versus Anderson. The Braves veteran holds the advantage, not allowing a single hit in nine-lifetime at-bats against Hoskins.

Clearly, this Bryce Harper-less Phillies offensive needs some help from the streaky Hoskins, so let’s see if he can right the ship tonight.

Phillies Daily Fantasy Pick of the Day

I hate to say it, but we must go with an Atlanta Brave.

First baseman Matt Olson continues to embarrass the Phillies on their turf. Through five games at CBF, Olson’s managed a healthy OPS, now over 1.500, the best mark at any of the 30 ballparks he’s visited. That includes five homers and a pair of doubles, which account for all seven hits.

He’s $3,500 on FanDuel.

However, if you’re insistent on self-flagellation, take a flier on the aforementioned Hoskins. He’s still suitable for a solo homer every once in a while. You can get him for $3,300.

Phillies vs. Rangers Betting Information & the Bet We Like Best

We’re going with a homerun parlay featuring the two beefcakes I mentioned: Olson and Hoskins.

Selecting these too to go long together gives you almost 10-to-1 odds. Too juicy!

